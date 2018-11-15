Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You've been working hard all week - actually all year - so we reckon you deserve to indulge in a little me time at a luxury spa.

And that goes for mums, dads and carers too - haven't they all earned a special pampering treat for all they do for you and the family?

In London we are lucky to be able to take our pick of the creme de la creme of spas where we can kick back, relax and escape bustling city life outside.

Or perhaps you might want to escape from the city altogether - jump on the train or head down the motorway in the car and you can be at a country house hotel in less than an hour - and even stay the night or weekend.

In no particular order of preference, we list nine of the most luxurious places to go for a spa break in and not far from London.

Bamford Haybarn Spa at the Berkley Hotel, Knightsbridge

(Image: Bamford Haybarn Spa, Berkley Hotel)

You can step outside from the seventh-floor spa into a secret rooftop garden with stunning views across Hyde Park from the Berkley Hotel. If the weather is good (perhaps you'll return in the summer) you can lie back on a lounger among the leaves and flowers.

Inside, the city skyline can be seen though the arched windows of the temple-like pool where poolside loungers await.

The range of Berkley Experience spa packages really will indulge you.

Perhaps, if you can afford it, you might choose The Berkley Rooftop Retreat which includes a full-day spa membership, Bamford Jade Hot and Cold Stone Treatment or Bamford Body Signature Treatment, a mini manicure and pedicure, the Signature Oskia Glow Facial and a two-course lunch with a glass of wine.

Where it is: The Berkley Hotel, Wilton Place, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7RL

Book: By calling 020 7201 1699 or email haybarn@the-berkeley.co.uk

To get here: The nearest tube stations are Hyde Park Corner and Knightsbridge on the Piccadilly line. The nearest mainline train station is London Victoria.

Find out more here.

Espa Life at The Corinthia Hotel, Westminster

(Image: Espa Life, The Corinthia Hotel)

The huge spa at The Corinthia Hotel is spread over four floors and has 17 treatment rooms, a private spa suite, a Jessica Nails studio and a stunning Thermal Floor.

This Thermal Floor is where you'll find the shimmering silver indoor swimming pool, vitality pool, amphitheatre sauna, ice fountain, marble heated loungers and private sleep pods. Wow.

You could try all of these these out by booking onto one of the day spa experiences, which give you full use of them all and access to the gym.

You'll want some treatments too of course so you can pick a day spa or residential package which takes your fancy.

How about Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Spa which includes a Salt & Oil Full Body Scrub, another 90-minute treatment from a choice of three and a one-course lunch in the Spa Lounge with a glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne. It will cost you £340.

Or maybe you'll really splash out and stay the night with a Stay & Spa package - book in for the night and then relax in the spa the next day.

Where it is: Corinthia, Whitehall Place, Westminster, SW1A 2BD

Book: By calling all 020 7321 3050 or email espalife.london@corinthia.com

To get here: The nearest underground station is Embankment, which is on the Circle, District, Northern and Bakerloo lines, and the nearest mainline train station is Charing Cross.

Find out more here.

Symphony Skin Therapy Rooms, Sunborn London Yacht Hotel, London Docklands

(Image: Sunborn Hotels)

The luxurious Sunborn London is a floating hotel moored on the River Thames at London Docklands.

Aboard this stunning superyacht is a spa - the Symphony Skin Therapy Rooms.

There isn't a swimmng pool aboard but the very experience of spending some time being pampered aboard this boat must surely be special.

You might indulge in a facial or a scalp or back massage or splash out a bit more on a Cinetic-Lift Expert Gold Perfection facial lasting one hour and 45 minutes.

You could also treat yourself to afternoon tea on board with views of Canary Wharf and the Docklands.

Where it is: Sunborn London, Royal Victoria Dock, London Docklands, E16 1AA

Book: Online here or call 0203 714 8111 or email symphony@sunbornlondon.com

To get here: Take the Jubilee Underground line towards Canning Town and change for the DLR Line to Custom House Station.

If you're coming into that part of London by car the postcode E16 1DR typed into your satnav will take you straight to the Sunborn Hotel. The Royal Victoria car park and the Excel car park are within walking distance.

Find out more here.

The Spa in Dolphin Square, Pimlico

(Image: The Spa in Dolphin Square)

When it's grey and gloomy outside you can be whisked away to the vibrant warm climes of Morocco at the Spa in Dolphin Square.

Here you'll be pampered with Moroccan-inspired therapies and contemporary treatments in its sumptuous surroundings.

Perhaps you might use the Hamman which is a Turkish steam room or enjoy the ritual of the Rhassoul, where you apply Rhassoul lava clay to your body and relax in the heat of a chamber.

There is also a salt-infused steam room which is a hot and humid chamber said to mimic the benefits of the sea air.

The treatments on offer at The Spa at Dolphin House sound enticingly exotic - maybe you'll go for the Moroccan Rose Indulgence or take the Journey of the Spices, for example.

There is no swimming pool but with so many unusual ways to relax we doubt you'll be bothered.

Where it is: Dolphin Square, Chichester Street, Pimlico, SW1V 3LX

Book: Online here or call 020 7798 6767

To get here: The nearest Tube station is Pimlico on the Victoria line and the nearest mainline train station is London Victoria.

Find out more here.

Thai Square Spa, Westminster

(Image: Thai Square Spa)

There's more to this day spa than a traditional Thai massage to transport you to south-east Asia without leaving London.

Inside the building, which was formally Turkish baths, the decor includes rich Thai silk, traditional wood carvings and gold murals.

It includes five Thai massage treatment rooms, six ritual massage rooms and one vast VIP suite treatment room with private relaxation zone and steam room.

If you visit the Sen Space you can alternate your time between the hot zone with the sauna and steam room and cold zones with the ice fountain and Jacuzzi.

There is even the magical cavern of the salt house treatment room.

If time is a little short you might book in for a half-day package, starting at £215. Or if you have all day, there are full day packages starting at £440.

Individual treatments include The Golden Maharani Facial, which includes the use of a 24-carat pure gold collagen mask.

Where it is: 25 Northumberland Avenue, Westminster, WC2N 5AP

Book: Online here or call 020 7839 7990

To get here: The nearest Tube stations are Embankment, hich is on the Circle, District, Northern and Bakerloo lines, and Charing Cross, Northern and Bakerloo lines, and the nearest mainline station is Charing Cross.

Find out more here.

This snow room at K West Hotel & Spa is very cool - literally:

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Eastwell Manor, near Ashford, Kent

You might want to leave the city behind and escape to the Kent countryside for a day spa and a or even stay on a spa break at this Champneys Hotel & Spa.

The historical country house hotel is home to a high-tech spa with a 20-metre heated indoor swimming pool, steam room, sauna and hydrotherapy pool.

If your chosen spa treatment in one of the therapy rooms is so relaxing that you want to sleep, you can doze off in the cosy relaxation room which overlooks the North Downs. Even the marble changing rooms are beautiful.

Where it is: Eastwell Park, Boughton Lees, Ashford, TN25 4HT

Book: Online here or call 01233 227138 for the spa or 0843 561 1918 for reservations

To get here: A train from St Pancras will get you to Ashford International in less than 40 minutes and from there you can get a taxi, which takes 12 minutes.

If you're coming by car leave Junction 9 of the M20 and take the turning off the roundabout sign posted towards Faversham, called Trinity Road. At the end of Trinity Road, at the traffic lights turn left onto the A251. Continue for about 1.5 miles and the entrance is on the left just before the village green.

Find out more here.

Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Hotel, Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire

(Image: Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Hotel)

You can follow in the footsteps of film stars if you visit Stoke Park - the Country Club, Spa and Hotel has been a setting for many film scenes because it isn't far from Pinewood Studios.

The Spa is in The Pavilion, which also has 28 luxury bedrooms if you want to stay on a spa retreat.

There is an indoor heated swimming pool, changing rooms with Italian marble steam rooms, deep relaxation room, a private atrium with stunning five metre tropical aquarium, outdoor Scandinavian sauna and hot tub, nail bar, boutique and 13 multi-surface tennis courts.

Maybe you’ll book a retreat package for a day or overnight spa break. We like the sound of the Sunday Indulgence - with a stay over on Sunday night, your Monday morning won't feel so bad.

Where it is: Park Road, Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, SL2 4PG

Book: Online here or call 01753 717171

To get here: You can get a train from London Paddington to Slough which takes less than 20 or 40 minutes or you can a train from Marylebone to Gerrards Cross which takes less than 40 minutes. You can then get a taxi to Stoke Park which takes less than 15 minutes from either station.

If you're driving, leave the M40 at junction two and take the A355 towards Slough. After five miles, turn left at the double mini roundabout in Farnham Royal on to the B416. The entrance to Stoke Park is 1.25 miles on the right.

Find out more here.

Sequoia Spa at The Grove, near Watford, Hertfordshire

If you live in north London you don't have to travel much further than Watford to find this hotel set in 300 acres of Hertfordshire countryside.

Its Sequoia spa, which is in a former stable block, has a stunning 22-metre black-tiled indoor pool as well as and outside 25-metre pool, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, relaxation room and 18 treatment rooms.

Of you book a day spa package you can use all the facilities.

Perhaps you'll push the boat out with the luxurious Diamond Decadence package which involves a massage with a diamond cream and even a gold face mask which uses real gold a pearl extracts.

Don't want to go home? An overnight spa escape includes an indulgent treatment as well as a one night stay, three course dinner, breakfast and use of the spa facilties.

Where it is: The Grove, Chandler's Cross, Hertfordshire, WD3 4TG

Book: Online here or call 01923 294294

To get here: It's a 20 minute train journey from London Euston to Watford Junction and then a 10 minute taxi ride to The Grove. You can also get a train from London Marylebone to Rickmansworth and then it's a 15 minute taxi ride.

If you're travelling by car on the M25 clockwise, you need to leave at junction 19 and follow the signs to Watford. At the first large roundabout take the third exit onto the A411 Hempstead Road towards Watford. After half a mile, you’ll see the entrance to The Grove on your right hand side. If you're coming up from Watford direction on Hempstead Road, you'll see the entrance on your left.

Find out more here.

Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa, near Redhill, Surrey

(Image: Nutfield Priory/Handpicked Hotels)

Nutfield Hotel & Spa is a country house hotel haven set in 12 acres high on Nutfield Ridge overlooking the North Downs.

Just a short stroll from the luxury four star hotel at Nutfield village near Redhill, the spa includes nine treatment rooms, a quiet lounge and relaxation room, indoor swimming and Jacuzzi pool, sauna and steam rooms and secluded outside seating and lounge area.

The swimming pool and Jacuzzi area has been recently refurbished and extended so is looking really beautiful.

There is an afternoon tea spa package - perfect for anyone who enjoys cake, and also a Mother and Daughter Spa Day, among others.

Getting married or have a special occasion coming up? Among the spa break packages is a hen party or celebration spa break.

You can create and customise your personal spa break or spa day by combining treatments and other treats and guests can also take full advantage of all of the hotel facilities.

Where it is: Nutfield Road, Nutfield near Redhill, Surrey, RH1 4EL

Book: Online here or call 01737 824400 or 0845 072 7485

To get here: You can get a train from London Victoria or London bridge to Redhill and then get a taxi from the station, which takes less than 10 minutes.

Find out more here.