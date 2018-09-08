Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In west London we are not far from a spa where we can take time out of city life to relax, rejuvenate and pamper ourselves.

Maybe you fancy indulging at a spa in a hotel near Heathrow to give you that holiday feeling even if you aren’t travelling.

Perhaps you want to stay a little closer to home where you can sit in a spa pool or perhaps visit a treatment room for massage or facial.

Or you might want to escape urban life for the tranquillity and luxury of a country hotel in nearby Buckinghamshire or Berkshire .

It doesn’t matter what time of year it is – whether it is National Spa week, Christmas, New Year, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, your birthday or just time to unwind – you don’t need an excuse to visit a spa.

In no particular order of preference we list 10 spas and places to enjoy a spa day in and near west London.

1. Kallima Spa at Hilton London Syon Park, Brentford

(Image: © 2018 Hilton)

Kallima Spa is on the edge of the scenic and stunning 200-acre Syon House Estate, where you will find its state-of-the-art facilities and luxurious tranquillity in the beautiful parkland.

The spa also has a beautiful swimming pool, sauna, relaxation room, hot tub , steam room and experience shower. Perhaps you will treat yourself to the Rejuvinating Spa Day where as well as a massage and facial you will get full use of the spa facilities and lunch.

Where it is: Park Road, Brentford, TW8 8JF

Phone number: 0207 870 7777

Website: www.londonsyonpark.com/kallima-spa

2. Imagine Spa, Hilton London Heathrow Terminal 5

(Image: © 2018 Hilton)

Perhaps you’re flying off on holiday from Heathrow Airport or if not then you might feel like you have already escaped when you visit here.

You can unwind in the Thermal Suite, chill out in the Relaxation Room or enjoy the healing muds in the Serail Mud Chamber.

The Thermal Suite features a salt grotto, aroma steam room, sauna, feature showers and an ice fountain, all around the centrepiece of the hydrotherapy pool.

Maybe you will wrap up in a fluffy bathrobe for day of pampering. Choose from three packages which include treatment time and relaxation in the Thermal Suite, or select one of the Spa Rituals.

Where it is: Poyle Road, Colnbrook, SL3 0FF,

Phone number: 01753 686860

Website: Here

3. Sofitel, Heathrow

(Image: Sofitel)

There are more than 25 treatments available at the award-winning Heathrow spa at this hotel. Maybe you will have a holistic total body ritual with hot stones or a body wrap. You can unwind in the vitality pool, sauna, relaxation room or steam room as part of your treatment.

Where it is: Terminal 5, London Heathrow Airport, TW6 2GD

Phone number: 020 87577777

Website: Here

4. Pegasus Spa at the Radisson Blu Edwardian, Heathrow

(Image: © Andrew Beasley 2017/ Radisson Blu)

With a dramatic lobby and striking artwork, the award-winning Radisson Blu Edwardian, Heathrow hotel has more than 400 luxury bedrooms, three different restaurants and an attractive spa with first-rate facilities. If you arrive at the spa up to 45 minutes before your booking you can get the most from the wet spa facilities – included in the cost of your treatment is full use of the sauna, steam room, relaxation room with complimentary refreshments and plunge pool. How about booking one of the Lazy Days spa packages?

Where it is: 140 Bath Road, Hayes, UB3 5AW

Phone number: 020 8817 2606

Website: www.radissonblu-edwardian.com and www.pegasusspa.co.uk

5. K-Spa at K-West Hotel and Spa

(Image: Darren Pepe)

At K-West Hotel & Spa you can cool down in its snow cabin .

The Snow Paradise is a cabin chilled to the icy sub-zero temperature of -10C to -15C and filled with the finest natural real snow made from air and water.

There is also a sauna, steam room warm twinkling hydrotherapy pool and foot spa. You can pay to use the wet spa if you are not a guest or if you book two hours of holistic treatment per person you will be able to use gym and the wet spa for free (or half price with any one hour treatment).

You can also book a Spa Day which includes use of the wet spa, gym and a light lunch. If you feel you have spent too long in the city then the City Revival and 02 Cityproof Facial might appeal.

Where it is: Richmond Way, Shepherd’s Bush, W14 0AX

Phone number: 020 8008 66000

Website: www.k-west.co.uk

6. Lancaster Hotel & Spa, Uxbridge

There are no treatment rooms here but you can pay an entrance fee and enjoy small spa which has a sauna, steam room, spa pool and plunge pool, for a couple of hours.

You might like to have lunch or dinner and enjoy a drink at the bar while you are at the hotel, too. Because it is not far to go if you live in the Uxbridge area, it’s an ideal location to spend some time unwinding.

Where it is: Kingston Lane, Uxbridge, UB8 3PH

Phone number: 01895 268006

Website: www.brunel.ac.uk/business/Commercial-Services/hotel

7. Rachel Staggs Aesthetics at Roke Health Club, Chiswick

(Image: Rachel Staggs Aesthetics)

You can choose from a range of beauty and spa treatments, which includes manicures, pedicures waxing as well as non-surgical face and body treatments like Botox filler and anti-cellulite treatments.

There are also alternative treatments including reflexology, acupuncture and sports massage.

If you aren’t a member of the club you can buy a day pass and use the wet spa facilities which include is the pool, sauna, steam room, hydro spa and relaxation area.If you spend more than a certain amount on treatments you will be able to use them for free with arrangement from the spa.

Where it is: Chiswick Sports Ground, Hartington Road, Chiswick, W4 3UH

Phone number: 0208 747 5756

Address: www.roko.co.uk/chiswick

8. Denham Grove, Denham

(Image: Denham Grove)

Although there are no treatment rooms here you can pay a daily charge to use the pool, sauna, spa pool and gym.

The hotel is in a peaceful countryside setting and 42 acres of pristine parkland but you don’t have to travel outside the M25 to reach it and spend some time unwinding. You could enjoy lunch, afternoon tea or dinner there too.

Where it is: Tilehouse Lane, Denham, UB9 5DG

Phone number: 01895 833338

Website: www.denhamgrove.com

9. Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Hotel, Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire

(Image: Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Hotel)

Not being far from Pinewood Studios, the stunning Stoke Park Country Club, Spa and Hotel has provided the setting for many film scenes.

You might feel like a film star too if you enjoy a visit to its spa. The Spa is in The Pavilion, which also houses 28 luxury bedrooms ideal for a spa retreat experience stay.

The Pavilion facilities include an indoor heated swimming pool, changing rooms with Italian marble steam rooms, deep relaxation room, a private atrium with stunning five metre tropical aquarium, outdoor Scandinavian sauna and hot tub, nail bar, boutique and 13 multi-surface tennis courts.

Maybe you’ll book a retreat package for a day or overnight spa break.

Where it is: Park Road, Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire SL2 4PG

Phone number: 01753 717171

Website: www.stokepark.com

10. Cliveden House Hotel, Taplow, Berkshire

(Image: Lynk Photography/Cliveden House Hotel)

The Duchess of Sussex and her mother Doria Ragland stayed at this glorious country house in the heart of Buckinghamshire countryside before the Duchess’s wedding.

The Cliveden Spa is hidden behind the walls of the garden and really is have of luxury. You might like to treat yourself to a retreat or overnight package to make you feel like royalty.

Perhaps you will go for Eternally Cliveden, which is the most indulgent spa day, or, if you really want something special and can afford it, the Cliveden Spa Experience, which includes lunch in the Spa Kitchen and an overnight stay

Where it is: Clivedon Road, Taplow, Berkshire SL6 0JF

Phone number: 01628 668561

Website: www.clivedenhouse.co.uk