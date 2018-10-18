Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Circle Line is coloured yellow and runs between Hammersmith in west London to Edgware Road and then loops around central London heading back to Edgware Road, stopping at a total of 36 stations, crossing boundary zones one and two.

The service provides a handy direct route to Liverpool Street, King's Cross St Pancras, Victoria and Paddington stations.

Passengers can alight at Westminster to hear the famous chimes of Big Ben and see the beautiful architecture of the Palace of Westminster where the Houses of Parliament are located.

The Coca-Cola London Eye and the bustling riverside of Southbank are also just a short walk over the River Thames from Embankment station.

Here is every stop on the Circle Line:

Hammersmith

Goldhawk Road

Shepherd's Bush Market

Wood Lane

Latimer Road

Hammersmith station is in zone two and is also served by the the Hammersmith & City line. Across the road in the other Hammersmith tube station there is access to the District and Piccadilly lines. Hammersmith Apollo is also a short walk away.

Ladbroke Grove

Westbourne Park

Royal Oak

Paddington

Edgware Road

Ladbroke Grove is located a stones throw away from the quirky market of Portobello Road, where there is a labyrinth of vintage fashions, antiques, cafes, food outlets, pubs and restaurants.

Baker Street

Great Portland Street

Euston Square

King's Cross St Pancras

Farringdon

Exit at Baker Street station for Madame Tussauds or alight at Farringdon and explore the fascinating jewellery shops on the famous Hatton Gardens.

King's Cross St Pancras is one of London's busiest stations connecting the capital with Leeds, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Bradford and other destinations.

Barbican

Moorgate

Liverpool Street

Aldgate

Tower Hill

Liverpool Street is also a major train station with services to Stanstead Airport, Chingford, Braintree, Ipswich and more.

Tower Hill is the stop for the Tower of London and alight at Barbican for the popular Barbican Centre.

Monument

Cannon Street

Mansion House

Blackfriars

Temple

Somerset House is a short walk away from Temple station, along with the popular west end production of The Lion King and also the Novello Theatre.

King's College London is just a three-minute walk from Temple.

Embankment

Westminster

St.James's Park

Victoria

Sloane Square

Bakerloo, Circle, District and the Northern line can all be accessed via Embankment Underground Station, Trafalgar Square is under a 10 minute walk away where the National Gallery is also located.

South Kensington

Gloucester Road

High Street Kensington

Notting Hill Gate

Bayswater

Paddington

London Paddington is a train station in the capital and has direct services to Reading, Bristol, Swansea, Heathrow Airport and other locations.