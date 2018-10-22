Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New York is the spiritual home of the skyscraper but London could give Manhattan a run for its money with the ever expanding number of seriously tall buildings.

According to The Encyclopaedia Britannica, a skyscraper is defined as a "high-rise building of unusual height, generally greater than 40 or 50 stories" and as of 2018 London has more than 20 buildings with 40 or more floors and there are plans for several more on the horizon.

Some of these skyscrapers are either loved or loathed by Londoners, but whatever your view on them it cannot be denied how impressive it was to design and actually build them.

From 80s tower blocks to London landmarks these are the capital's 11 tallest buildings which cause a twinge in your neck everytime you look up at them:

11. 100 Bishopsgate

100 Bishopsgate, EC2M 1GT

100 Bishopsgate is still being built but its core structure already makes it one of the tallest buildings in London. It rubs shoulders with the Heron Tower and is moments away from The Gherkin.

It is a slick glass structure which fits straight in with the city's newest arrivals and doesn't do much to stand out. You would be forgiven for missing it if it wasn't for its height.

Height

172m

40

When was it built

2018

Where is it

It sits in the City of London's already crowded business district and is surrounded by other several other skyscrapers including The Gherkin and Heron Tower.

It's mainly offices but also has restaurants and shops as well as a public square.

Is it open to the public?

Members of the public can visit the building's shops and restaurants located on its ground floor but only employees have access to the offices.

10. BT Tower

60 Cleveland St, Fitzrovia, W1T 4JZ

The BT Tower has stood tall over central London since the 1960s and is one of the UK's key communication hubs. It's an integral part of London skyline and instantly recognisable.

Height

177m

Floors

34

When was it built

1964

Where is it

The BT Tower sits in Fitzrovia not far from Tottenham Court Road in Westminster and is the most central of London's skyscrapers. It was the tallest building in the UK until 1980 when it was overtaken by the Natwest Tower.

What's it used for?

It's a communications tower and is still one of the UK's key broadcasting hubs with 95% of the UK’s TV content having contact with it in some way.

Is it open to the public?

There's a ballot members of the public can enter to win a visit to the BT Tower. It's also open for the annual London Open House event.

9. The Gherkin

30 St Mary Axe, EC3A 8EP

London's treasured skyscraper, The Gherkin, was the first of the capital's high-rises to be affectionately nicknamed for its distinguished shape. Designed by British architect Norman Foster it was built after plans for a 92 storey Millennium Tower folded in 2001.

Height

180m

Floors

40

When was it built

2003

Where is it

Nestled between Aldgate and Liverpool Street The Gherkin is slap bang in the centre of The City. It stands on the old site of The Baltic Exchange which was seriously damaged by an IRA bomb in 1992.

What's it used for?

The Gherkin has shops, restaurants and bars as well as offices.

Is it open to the public?

Members of the public can visit The Gherkin's restaurant but the rest of the building is out of bounds to visitors apart from during an annual Open House Event.

8. St George Wharf Tower, Vauxhall

St George Wharf, SW8 2BW

Towering over Vauxhall, St George Wharf has twice won The Architects' Journal's worst building of the year award. It's the tallest residential building in the UK and its shape is meant to mirror a Catherine Wheel. In 2013 a helicopter crashed into a crane being used to build the tower and two people died.

Height

181m

49 floors

When was it built

2013

Where is it

South of the river on the bank of the Thames, St George Wharf is at the centre of the huge Nine Elms regeneration project. It's next to Vauxhall Station and a short walk from MI5's famous headquarters - the SIS building.

What's it used for?

It's a mix of more than 1,000 flats, offices, shops, restaurants and bars.

Is it open to the public?

Yes - members of the public can visit the bars, restaurants and shop inside St George. The champagne bar on its roof has impressive views over the Thames.

7. Tower 42 (Natwest Tower)

Tower 42, 25 Old Broad Street, EC2N 1HN

One of The City's veteran tower blocks it was built in 1980. Tower 42 is also known as the Natwest Tower, as is the bank's international headquarters. It was the tallest building in London for a decade until Canary Wharf's One Canada Square topped it in 1990.

Height

183m

47 floors

When was it built

1980

Where is it

It's a short walk from east London's Liverpool Street Station and sits opposite St Helen's Church in Bishopsgate.

What's it used for

It was originally built as Natwest's headquarters but now days houses several companies. It also has a restaurant situated on the 24th floor, and a champagne and seafood bar, on the 42nd floor.

Is it open to the public?

The tower's restaurants and champagne bars are open to the public. The rest of building contains offices which only employees and official visitors can access.

6. The Scalpel, The City

52 Lime Street, EC3M 7AF

A recent addition to the City of London, The Scalpel is not yet finished but its core structure already makes it the 6th tallest building in London. Moments away from the Cheesgrater and opposite The Lloyds Building, The Scalpel is due to be completed in 2018 and adding to the Square Mile's already busy skyline.

Height

192m

39 floors

When was it built?

Due to be completed in 2018

Where is it?

The Scalpel is in the centre of London's Square Mile and is almost equidistant from Monument, Bank and Aldgate stations.

What's it used for?

It was commissioned by insurance company W. R. Berkley and will be there European headquarters. The rest of the offices have been rented to other companies. There are some shops on the ground floor and a restaurant at basement level.

Is it open to the public?

Members of the public can visit The Scalpel's ground floor shops and basement restaurant but only and employees and visitors the building's businesses can gain access to the floors upstairs.

=5. 8 Canada Square (HSBC Tower), Canary Wharf

8 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, E14 5HQ

Another Canary Wharf high-rise, 8 Canada Square is also known as the HSBC Tower. It was designed by British architect Norman Foster, who also designed The Gherkin. It was built following HSBC's move of its headquarters from Hong Kong to London in 1993.

Height

200m

42 floors

When was it built?

2002

Where is it?

The tower is in Canary Wharf's financial district on the Isle of Dogs. It stands near One Canada Square and the Citigroup Centre tower.

What's it used for?

It's the headquarters of the HSBC banking group and houses around 8,000 staff members.

Is it open to the public?

No - only employees and HSBC visitors are allowed to enter.

=5. Citigroup Centre

33 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, E14 5LB

The Citigroup Centre in Canary Wharf is London's joint fifth tallest building as it's the same height as the HSBC Tower. It's made out of two merged buildings (25 Canada Square and 33 Canada Square) which combined house the bulk of the Citigroup's UK employees.

Height

200m

42 floors

When was it built?

2002

Where is it?

At the centre of Canary Wharf's financial district on the Isle of Dogs it rubs shoulders with other skyscrapers including One Canada Square and the HSBC Tower.

What's it used for?

It houses offices which are occupied by a range of different businesses.

Is it open to the public?

No - only employees and visitors to the businesses housed there can access the building.

4. 122 Leadenhall Street (The Cheesegrater), The City

The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall Street, EC3V 4AB

Dubbed "The Cheesegrater" because of its distinctive wedge shape, 112 Leadenhall is the City of London's second tallest building.

It is slap bang in the centre of the Square Mile and sits opposite another iconic building, The Gherkin. Unlike many of London's tallest office buildings its atrium is open to the public.

Height

225m

47 floors

When was it built?

2014

Where is it?

It rubs shoulders with London's historic Leadenhall Market and is equidistant from Monument, Bank and Aldgate underground stations.

What's it used for?

It's a mix of public space for restaurants and shops on its ground floor and office spaces above.

Is it open to the public?

Yes - but only it's ground floor and atrium and adjacent plaza. To access its other floors you must be an employee at one of its offices.

3. Heron Tower (Salesforce Tower)

110 Bishopsgate, The City EC2N 4AY

Height

230m

46 floors

(Image: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

When was it built?

2011

Where is it?

A short walk from Liverpool Street Station and nearing Shoreditch it tempts bankers and hipsters alike all keen to sip a tipple in its sky bar.

What's it used for?

The Salesforce Tower better known as Heron Tower is the tallest building in The City of London financial district.

It has a distinctive spire on its roof and inside its foyer there's a huge 70,000 litre aquarium which contains around 1,200 fish. As well as offices it's home to the popular Sushi Samba and Duck and Waffle restaurants.

Is it open to the public?

Only employees have access to the tower's offices but its Sky Bar and restaurants are open to the public. The Duck & Waffle and Sushi Samba restaurants serve food with spectacular views over London.

You can find more information about visiting Heron Tower on its website here.

2. One Canada Square, Canary Wharf

One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, E14 5AB

One Canary Square towers over Canary Wharf's business district where it sits surrounded by several lesser skyscrapers. It's recognised for its distinctive pyramid-shaped top and built at the start of the 90s it's one of London's oldest high-rise office blocks.

Height

236m

50 floors

When was it built?

1990

Where is it?

One Canada Square is on the Isle of Dogs at the centre of east London's Canary Wharf business district.

What's it used for?

One Canada Square is primarily used for offices but there are some shops and restaurants on its ground and basement floors.

Is it open to the public?

While the public can access the shops and restaurants on One Canada Square's lower floors the rest of the building is offices and can only be accessed by employees. There is no public viewing paltform.

1. The Shard, Southwark

32 London Bridge St, London SE1 9SG

The Shard is the Marmite of London's skyline - you either love it or you hate it. Some say it looks unfinished while others argue it's a delicate feat of architectural genius. Opinions aside it's currently the tallest building in the UK and the EU.

Height

310m

87 floors

When was it built?

2012

Where is it?

The Shard is in Southwark, moments away from London Bridge and a short walk from bustling Borough Market.

What's it used for?

The Shard is a mixed use building with offices and homes as well as a hotel, bars and restaurants.

Is it open to the public?

Members of the public can visit The Shard and go up to its viewing gallery on the 72nd floor where there's an open air observation deck.

To buy tickets for The View From The Shard experience, which cost around £40 per adult, visit its website here.