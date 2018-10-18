Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Jubilee line stops at 27 stations and travels between Stanmore in Harrow and Stratford in east London.

If you are going out for the evening in London, the entire Jubilee Line operates overnight on Friday and Saturday, with a tube arriving around every 10 minutes.

Passengers can alight at North Greenwich for the O2 Arena, and the tube also conveniently stops at busy London Bridge station for train journeys to other destinations.

Coloured silver, the Jubilee line also stops in the heart of the financial area and the skyscrapers of Canary Wharf and travels between zone boundaries one - five.

Here is every stop on the Jubilee Line:

Stanmore

Canons Park

Queensbury

Kingsbury

Wembley

Exit at Wembley for Wembley Stadium, home of the England football team and other major events.

Neasden

Dollis Hill

Willesden Green

Kilburn

West Hampstead

Finchley Road

Swiss Cottage

St John's Wood

Baker Street

Bond Street

Passengers can exit at St John's Wood station for Abbey Road studios where The Beatles walked that famous zebra crossing or visit the popular shopping area of Bond Street located in London's West End.

Green Park

Westminster

Waterloo

Southwark

London Bridge

The Jubilee line stops at London Bridge station where there are other rail services to south London, Brighton, Cambridge, Kent and other destinations. The Northern line can also be accessed here.

Bermondsey

Canada Water

North Greenwich

Canning Town

West Ham

Stratford

North Greenwich station is next to entertainment complex The O2, which includes the arena, Indigo at the O2, restaurants and bars.