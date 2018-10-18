The Bakerloo line is coloured brown and runs between Harrow & Wealdstone in north west London and Elephant & Castle in the south, and stops at 25 stations, across boundary zones 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Passengers can conveniently get off at Paddington for busy Paddington Station where services include the Heathrow Express. If you don't mind a short walk, this stop can also be used to get to Hyde Park.
Waterloo and Charing Cross are other major train stations accessible via the Bakerloo Line.
Wembley Central is a 2km walk to the famous Wembley Stadium, home to the England football team, and look out for the Sherlock Holmes images at Baker Street.
Here is every stop on the Bakerloo Line:
- Harrow & Wealdstone
- Kenton
- South Kenton
- North Wembley
-
Wembley Central
- Stonebridge Park
- Harlesden
- Willesden Junction
- Kensal Green
-
Queen's Park
- Kilburn Park
- Maida Vale
- Warwick Avenue
- Paddington
- Edgware Road
Paddington is one of the capital's busiest station, which connections to the Cicle, District and Hammersmith and City tube lines along with National Rail services to major destinations including Bristol, Reading and Heathrow Airport.
- Marylebone
- Baker Street
- Regent's Park
- Oxford Circus
-
Piccadilly Circus
Located in London's West End, Piccadilly Circus is a popular public space with the towering, bright screens and connects to Regents Street. Oxford Circus connects to the Central and Victoria tube lines.
- Charing Cross
- Embankment
- Waterloo
- Lambeth North
- Elephant & Castle