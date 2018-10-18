Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Bakerloo line is coloured brown and runs between Harrow & Wealdstone in north west London and Elephant & Castle in the south, and stops at 25 stations, across boundary zones 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Passengers can conveniently get off at Paddington for busy Paddington Station where services include the Heathrow Express. If you don't mind a short walk, this stop can also be used to get to Hyde Park.

Waterloo and Charing Cross are other major train stations accessible via the Bakerloo Line.

Wembley Central is a 2km walk to the famous Wembley Stadium, home to the England football team, and look out for the Sherlock Holmes images at Baker Street.

Here is every stop on the Bakerloo Line:

Harrow & Wealdstone

Kenton

South Kenton

North Wembley

Wembley Central

Stonebridge Park

Harlesden

Willesden Junction

Kensal Green

Queen's Park

Kilburn Park

Maida Vale

Warwick Avenue

Paddington

Edgware Road

Paddington is one of the capital's busiest station, which connections to the Cicle, District and Hammersmith and City tube lines along with National Rail services to major destinations including Bristol, Reading and Heathrow Airport.

Marylebone

Baker Street

Regent's Park

Oxford Circus

Piccadilly Circus

Located in London's West End, Piccadilly Circus is a popular public space with the towering, bright screens and connects to Regents Street. Oxford Circus connects to the Central and Victoria tube lines.

