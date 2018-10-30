The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is a driverless train connecting south and east London and runs from Lewisham, Beckton and Stratford to Tower Gateway and Bank - with some very picturesque views along the way.
The network stops at some of London's major attractions including: Tower of London and Tower Bridge which can be accessed via Tower Gateway station. Discover the breathtaking skyscrapers, shops, restaurants and more at Canary Wharf and access the Emirates Air Line from Royal Victoria station for a direct link to North Greenwich Peninsula for the entertainment complex The O2.
The Central, Circle, District, Northern and Waterloo & City tubes lines can all be accessed at Bank, which is also only 250 metres from Cannon Street station.
Events at ExCel London can be accessed via Prince Regent or Royal Victoria, and the DLR also stops at London City Airport for flights to national and international detsinations.
The DLR crosses boundary zones 1-4 and an Oyster card can be used to travel.
Here is every stop on the DLR between Lewisham and Bank:
- Lewisham
- Elverson Road
- Greenwich
- Cutty Sark for Maritime Greenwich
- Island Gardens
- Mudchute
- Crossharbour
- South Quay
- Heron Quays
- Canary Wharf
- West India Quays (Trains from Bank towards Lewisham do not stop here)
- Westferry
- Limehouse
- Shadwell
- Bank
Here is every stop on the DLR between Lewisham and Stratford:
- Lewisham
- Elverson Road
- Greenwich
- Cutty Sark for Maritime Greenwich
- Island Gardens
- Mudchute
- Crossharbour
- South Quay
- Heron Quays
Canary Wharf
- West India Quay
- Poplar
- All Saints
- Langdon Park
- Devons Road
- Bow Church
- Pudding Mill Lane
- Stratford
Here is every stop on the DLR between Woolwich Arsenal and Stratford International:
- Woolwich Arsenal
- King George V
- London City Airport
- Pontoon Dock
- West Silvertown
- Canning Town
- Star Lane
- West Ham
- Abbey Road
- Stratford High Street
- Stratford
- Stratford International
Here is every stop on the DLR between Woolwich Arsenal and Bank:
- Woolwich Arsenal
- King George V
- London City Airport
- Pontoon Dock
- West Silvertown
- Canning Town
- East India
- Blackwall
- Poplar
- Westferry
- Limehouse
- Shadwell
- Bank
Here is every stop on the DLR between Beckton and Tower Gateway:
- Beckton
- Gallions Reach
- Cyprus
- Beckton Park
- Royal Albert
- Prince Regent
- Custom House for ExCel
- Royal Victoria
- Canning Town
- East India
- Blackwall
- Poplar
- Westferry
- Limehouse
- Shadwell
- Tower Gateway