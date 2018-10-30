Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is a driverless train connecting south and east London and runs from Lewisham, Beckton and Stratford to Tower Gateway and Bank - with some very picturesque views along the way.

The network stops at some of London's major attractions including: Tower of London and Tower Bridge which can be accessed via Tower Gateway station. Discover the breathtaking skyscrapers, shops, restaurants and more at Canary Wharf and access the Emirates Air Line from Royal Victoria station for a direct link to North Greenwich Peninsula for the entertainment complex The O2.

The Central, Circle, District, Northern and Waterloo & City tubes lines can all be accessed at Bank, which is also only 250 metres from Cannon Street station.

Events at ExCel London can be accessed via Prince Regent or Royal Victoria, and the DLR also stops at London City Airport for flights to national and international detsinations.

The DLR crosses boundary zones 1-4 and an Oyster card can be used to travel.

Here is every stop on the DLR between Lewisham and Bank:

Lewisham

Elverson Road

Greenwich

Cutty Sark for Maritime Greenwich

Island Gardens

Mudchute

Crossharbour

South Quay

Heron Quays

Canary Wharf

West India Quays (Trains from Bank towards Lewisham do not stop here)

Westferry

Limehouse

Shadwell

Bank

Here is every stop on the DLR between Lewisham and Stratford:

Lewisham

Elverson Road

Greenwich

Cutty Sark for Maritime Greenwich

Island Gardens

Mudchute

Crossharbour

South Quay

Heron Quays

Canary Wharf

West India Quay

Poplar

All Saints

Langdon Park

Devons Road

Bow Church

Pudding Mill Lane

Stratford

Here is every stop on the DLR between Woolwich Arsenal and Stratford International:

Woolwich Arsenal

King George V

London City Airport

Pontoon Dock

West Silvertown

Canning Town

Star Lane

West Ham

Abbey Road

Stratford High Street

Stratford

Stratford International

Here is every stop on the DLR between Woolwich Arsenal and Bank:

Woolwich Arsenal

King George V

London City Airport

Pontoon Dock

West Silvertown

Canning Town

East India

Blackwall

Poplar

Westferry

Limehouse

Shadwell

Bank

Here is every stop on the DLR between Beckton and Tower Gateway:

Beckton

Gallions Reach

Cyprus

Beckton Park

Royal Albert

Prince Regent

Custom House for ExCel

Royal Victoria

Canning Town

East India

Blackwall

