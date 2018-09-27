The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of the best events in London guaranteed to make you feel all Christmassy has to be Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.

The Christmas spectacular returns for 2018 with food and drink to warm the cockles, ice skating, circuses, a cinema with a difference, giant wheel, rides and roller coasters and, of course, Santa will be there.

There is also its amazing Christmas markets if you’re searching for some original presents.

The Bavarian Village will get you into the Christmas party mood, German style, with food, drink, dancing and German beer - get ready to oompah.

There’s so much going on that you’ll probably visit more than once.

And this year, it reckons will be the best one yet.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Hyde Park Winter Wonderland?

(Image: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland/ Giles Smith)

It opens on Thursday, November 22, from 4pm to 10pm for a public preview.

It is then open every day except Christmas Day from Friday November 23 to Sunday January 6, 2019 from 10am to 10pm.

How much is it?

It’s FREE to enter Winter Wonderland and browse around.

You will need to buy tickets for the big attractions though, like the ice rink and the circus - you can book these on its website.

What is there to see and do in 2018?

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland Christmas Markets

(Image: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland)

Christmas shopping isn’t going to be such a chore here. More than 200 Bavarian-style fairy-lit wooden chalets sell gifts, decorations and food.

They are open for you to stroll around between 10am and 10pm.

You might find jewellery, accessories, clothing, handmade craft and traditional Christmas decorations among their offerings.

You could grab a hot chocolate or mulled wine to warm yourself up - that’s got to be more fun than doing all your shopping online.

Santa Land

(Image: Hyde park Winter Wonderland)

You can visit Santa in his grotto here, every day from 10am to 6pm. It is free to meet him and children will get a gift.

You can’t book – it’s on a first come, first served basis, so allow yourself some time.

Children can also visit the Santa’s Toy Factory Fun House.

There’s a 45m long Ice Slide, Ice Trike Trail, rides for children and places to gets something to eat.

It’s free to enter Santa Land but you will need to buy tokens for the rides.

New this year is a family entrance which will take you straight into Santa Land.

Rides and games

(Image: Hyde park Winter Wonderland/postive-images.co.uk)

There are more than 100 fairground rides at Winter Wonderland, from the gentle to the adrenaline pumping.

You can buy a tap ‘n’ ride coaster pass which you top up with at least £30 so you can go on any of the nine roller coasters you want during the whole 45 days of Winter Wonderland without having to pay by cash each time – just top it up with more money if you run out.

Here is a summary of attractions you can book tickets for in advance…

(Image: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland)

The Magical Ice Kingdom presents The Enchanted Forest: Magical and mythical creatures have been sculptured in ice and snow in The Enchanted Forest.

Peter Pan on Ice: The story of Peter Pan is told through ice skating and includes flying and special effects.

Teletubbies Christmas Show: The children’s characters present a show every day in the MegaDome with its family friendly Big Top.

Winter Wonderland Comedy Club: Established and up-and-coming comedians perform every night in the MegaDome.

Ice Sculpting Workshops: You can have a go at creating an ice sculpture.

The Snowman Experience: This is not your traditional sit–down cinema – Backyard Cinema Presents: The Snowman walk through cinema experience where you will watch The Snowman film split up into different sections in separate rooms. You will walk from room to room to see each part and the whole thing will take 45 minutes. A new show will start every 20 minutes.

Ice skating: You can skate around Hyde Park’s Victorian bandstand under a canopy of sparkling lights on what is said to be the UK’s largest ice rink.

(Image: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland)

Zippos Christmas Circus: A daytime circus with a new show for 2018, which includes acrobatics, clowns, illusions and the dancing Snow Bears.

Cirque Berserk: The show with extreme, mind-blowing stunts and dare-devil acts including motorcyclists riding the Globe of Death cage.

Giant Observation Wheel: See for miles during the day or watch the twinkling lights below at night, from 60 metres above Hyde Park.

Where to eat and drink at Winter Wonderland

(Image: Fantatic Creative/Hyde Park Winter Wonderland)

The Bavarian Village

There are cosy chalets, outdoor seating, bars, cafés and restaurants where you can eat and drink Bavarian fare including Bratwurst, chicken and flame-grilled salmon and traditional dishes in sit-down restaurants.

You might grab a hot chocolate, mulled wine, or German beer. For a really festive party atmosphere, book a table in the Bavarian Hall where there is live music and DJs.

For the Oktoberfest experience with some oompah music, beer and food, you could book everyone into The Almhütte.

Bar Ice

The bar, glasses, tables and chairs are all made of ice and there are ice sculptures to admire too.

Bar Hütte

Cosy up with friends and family up in your own private wooden Hütte where you’ll be served food and drinks and can have fun with Christmas karaoke and cocktails.

The Fire Pit

You can toast marshmallows around the fire pit and listen to music while eating something from one of the food stalls or having a cocktail.

Thor’s Tipi Bar

Christmas Scandinavian style takes places in three giant Scandinavian tipis. You can stay cosy with a log fire, blankets and snug seating as you tuck into wholesome winter food from the outdoor BBQ, craft ales, mulled wine or hot chocolate.

How do I get there?

Public transport is obviously the best way of getting to Hyde Park.

By tube and train: There are many tube and train stations nearby including Bond Street, Green Park, Knightsbridge, Marble Arch, Hyde Park Corner, Paddington and Victoria. Green Park station is best if you want to avoid steps.

By bus: North: C2, 6, 7, 10, 16, 19, 23, 36, 52, 73, 82, 98, 113, 274, 390, 414

South: 2, 36, 137, 148, 159, 436

West: 9, 10, 14, 19, 22, 52, 74, 94, 148, 414

East: 8,15, 23, 30, 38, 274

For more information you can visit www.tfl.gov.uk.

What’s the website address?

To find out more and book tickets you can visit www.hydeparkwinterwonderland.com.