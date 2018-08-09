Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So, you're getting hitched - congratulations!

Your stomach will be full of fluttering butterflies and champagne popping sensations while your mind will be overwhelmed with dreams of wedding dress and ring shopping.

However, along with the excitement of imagining the wedding ceremony and banging after party that you've dreamt of since your were young, is the inevitable stress which comes with the practical side of planning - the ACTUAL organisation.

But do not fear, we've gone out and done the mind boggling and eye straining research for you - well only when it comes to venues, we'll leave the dress picking to you.

Feast your eyes on getwestlondon's top five locations perfect for you and your loved one to tie the knot.

Sunbeam Studios

This stunning North Kensington venue offers the perfect blend of Edwardian elegance with a modern twist.

Sunbeam Studios , which houses photographic and film spaces, also offers inclusive packages to look after your wedding day from sunrise to sunset - so all you have to think about is making the most out of the special occassion.

Complete with a cobbled drive, vintage marble flooring, grand hall and infinity walls, you'll feel like you're in a contemporary scene from a Jane Austen book.

A separate hall will be decked out with banquet tables for your wedding breakfast where you can choose from a menu including beetroot cured salmon, slow roasted pork belly with apple and quince jelly and to top that off - honey and pistachio panna cotta.

Oh and don't forget the canapes, ranging from pistachio and lamb koftas to mini Cumberland sausages.

The marble main hall transforms into a classy party location, perfect for the couple and guests to let their hair down.

Address: Sunbeam Studios, Big Grey Doors, Rootes Drive, W10 6AZ

Contact number: 020 8962 8690

Website here .

Harrow School

The Harrow boarding school boasts 400 years of history and grand interiors equipped for a Queen.

But more importantly, you and your other half will have the opportunity to get married in a famous scene from everyone's favourite childhood film - Harry Potter.

Yes, the magical school hall with floating candles and tables full of food was filmed in the prestigious west London school.

Harrow offers a range of wedding packages named after three of its most famous students - Winston Churchill, Lord Byron and Richard Brinsley Sheridan.

Event managers will be on hand throughout your wedding planning and will provide flowers, photographers and entertainment to ensure the happy couple remain stress free.

Address: Harrow School, 5 High Street, Harrow on the Hill, HA1 3HP

Contact number: 020 8426 4638

Website here.

Fulham Palace

Six stunning rooms, two courtyards, a classy marquee and botanical gardens - Fulham Palace is as versatile as it is unique for your wedding celebration.

The gorgeous building is located right on the River Thames and is the historic home to the Bishops of London.

You can gain exclusive access to the Bishop's private Victorian chapel for a blessing or choose from one of the four dining and drawing rooms to say 'I do' as part of a special civil ceremony.

Fulham Palace's "food obsessed" events team will work exclusively with you to create a bespoke menu which will suit the newly weds and the guests.

The wedding party will have complete freedom to roam around the palace as the special day will be tailored to your taste.

Why not host your champagne reception in the Tudor courtyard for a champagne reception before making your way chaplain's garden marquee for the wedding breakfast?

You can then take some time out, and explore the botanical gardens for your photos and when its time to dance the night away, the great hall and terrick's rooms really come into action...

Contact number: 020 7610 7162

Address: Fulham Palace, Bishop's Ave, Fulham, SW6 6EA

Website here .

Chiswick House & Gardens

If you really want to go all out on the wedding day, you can surround yourself with the scent of homegrown flowers and get married at Chiswick House and Gardens .

You can choose to host the special moment in the beautiful 18th century house which has already housed fancy celebrations for hundreds of years.

The loved-up couple can tie the knot under the soaring Domed Saloon ceiling and enjoy a pre-dinner drinks reception across the elegantly decorated gallery rooms.

If you want to surround yourself with nature you can marry your other half within the Italian garden planted with roses, wisteria and other colourful blooms.

Alternatively, you can say 'I do' with the wind blowing through your hair under the purpose built marquee with neutral ivory interior and chandelier lighting. The couple has complete control over the interior's decorate so it can reflect their chosen theme.

Address: Chiswick House, Chiswick , W4 2QN

Contact number: 0203 141 3351

Website here .

The Waterfront

If you’re dreaming of a intimate picturesque wedding location by the River Thames, look no further than The Waterfront in Brentford .

If you're not sure where to start when it comes to planning, event managers will guide you through each step of the planning process, making sure every detail meets your standards.

The team offers three packages to ensure your special day runs smoothly, ranging from gold, platinum and diamond plans but you have all of the freedom in the world to personalise the decor to your taste.

The most outstanding feature of the riverside location is the use of the jetty on the canal which allows the happy couple to arrive at the venue by boat - making a grand entrance to remember.

A team of chefs will cook up a storm personalised to your taste and a fireworks display arranged by the team will be the perfect way to wrap up the special day.

And when it comes to accommodating your guests, it couldn't be easier - The Waterfront is connected to The Holiday Inn.

Address: Commerce Road, Brentford, TW8 8GA

Contact number: 020 8232 2000

Website here .