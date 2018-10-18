Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The baby blue coloured tube line operates between Walthamstow Central in north east London and Brixton in the south, with the route stretching along 16 stops across boundary zones one, two and three.

By alighting at Green Park station, passengers can visit the glorious home of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace, and Oxford Circus is perfectly located for exploring the bustling shops at both Oxford and Regents Street.

Warren Street station is adjacent to University College Hospital, and the Victoria line is also a handy route for catching National Rail services from Victoria, King's Cross St Pancras and Euston stations.

Going out in the capital for the evening? The entire Victoria line operates overnight on Friday and Saturdays, with a tube arriving around every 10 minutes.

Here is every stop on the Victoria line:

Walthamstow Central

Blackhorse Road

Tottenham Hale

Seven Sisters

Tottenham Hale station provides convenient access to National Rail services to London Liverpool Street, Stansted Airport, Cambridge and other destinations.

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Finsbury Park

Highbury & Islington

King's Cross St Pancras

Euston

Warren Street

The Northern line can be picked up from Warren Street and trains from Euston station connects London to Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and other major cities.

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Oxford Circus

Green Park

Victoria

Pimlico

Exit at Green Park for Buckingham Palace, where you can see the Changing of the Guard, or Oxford Circus for the London Palladium, iconic Carnaby Street and famous department store Liberty London.

Victoria is one of London's busiest railway stations with regular services to Gatwick, Kent, Portsmouth Harbour, Brighton and other destinations, there is also a coach station with connecting services to other national cities.

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Vauxhall

Stockwell

Brixton

Alight at Brixton for the O2 Brixton Academy, Ritzy Cinema and vibrant markets, also look out for a huge David Bowie mural.