The Piccadilly Line has a hefty 53 stops and operates between Cockfosters, north London and Acton Town, west London before splitting into two branches to Uxbridge and Heathrow Airport .

Step off the tube at South Kensington to explore the Natural History Museum, alight at Green Park to visit the Royal residence of Buckingham Palace or discover city vibrancy at Covent Garden,

The Piccadilly line conveniently stops at King's Cross St Pancras for national train journeys.

Staying out late in London, or need to catch a flight? The Piccadilly line operates a night service on Friday and Saturday, with a tube arriving around every 10 minutes between Cockfosters and Heathrow Terminal 5.

The tube line is coloured dark blue and runs between Zones 1-6.

Here is every stop on the Piccadilly line:

Cockfosters

Oakwood

Southgate

Arnos Grove

Bounds Green

Wood Green

Turnpike Lane

Manor House

Finsbury Park

Arsenal

Holloway

Caledonian Road

King's Cross St Pancras

Russell Square

Holborn

Covent Garden

Leicester Square

In London's famous West End, Leicester Square is an exciting wonderground of street entertainers, theatres, shops, bars and restaurants.

Russell Square station is a short walk from various university campuses including The University of London.

Covent Garden is home to an elegant piazza, the Royal Opera House, markets, bars, eateries, museums and is enlightened by an array of street artists.

Piccadilly Circus

Green Park

Hyde Park

Knightsbridge

South Kensington

Harrods, the world famous department store, is on the doorstep of Knightbridge station, and can also be accessed via Hyde Park.

Green Park is the closest stop to Buckingham Palace where visitors can also see the Changing of the Guard, and exit at South Kensington for the Victoria & Albert and Science museums, and also the Royal Albert Hall.

Gloucester Road

Earl's Court

Barons Court

Hammersmith

Turnham Green

Acton Town (Piccadilly Line divides here)

Stations between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport

South Ealing

Northfields

Boston Manor

Osterley

Hounslow East

Hounslow Central

Hounslow West

Hatton Cross

Heathrow Terminals 2&3

Heathrow Terminal 4

Heathrow Terminal 5

Stations between Acton Town and Uxbridge

Ealing Common

North Ealing

Park Royal

Alperton

Sudbury Town

Sudbury Hill

South Harrow

Rayners Lane

Eastcote

Ruislip Manor

