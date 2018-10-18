The Piccadilly Line has a hefty 53 stops and operates between Cockfosters, north London and Acton Town, west London before splitting into two branches to Uxbridge and Heathrow Airport .
Step off the tube at South Kensington to explore the Natural History Museum, alight at Green Park to visit the Royal residence of Buckingham Palace or discover city vibrancy at Covent Garden,
The Piccadilly line conveniently stops at King's Cross St Pancras for national train journeys.
Staying out late in London, or need to catch a flight? The Piccadilly line operates a night service on Friday and Saturday, with a tube arriving around every 10 minutes between Cockfosters and Heathrow Terminal 5.
The tube line is coloured dark blue and runs between Zones 1-6.
Here is every stop on the Piccadilly line:
- Cockfosters
- Oakwood
- Southgate
- Arnos Grove
- Bounds Green
- Wood Green
- Turnpike Lane
- Manor House
- Finsbury Park
- Arsenal
- Holloway
- Caledonian Road
- King's Cross St Pancras
- Russell Square
- Holborn
- Covent Garden
- Leicester Square
In London's famous West End, Leicester Square is an exciting wonderground of street entertainers, theatres, shops, bars and restaurants.
Russell Square station is a short walk from various university campuses including The University of London.
Covent Garden is home to an elegant piazza, the Royal Opera House, markets, bars, eateries, museums and is enlightened by an array of street artists.
- Piccadilly Circus
- Green Park
- Hyde Park
- Knightsbridge
- South Kensington
Harrods, the world famous department store, is on the doorstep of Knightbridge station, and can also be accessed via Hyde Park.
Green Park is the closest stop to Buckingham Palace where visitors can also see the Changing of the Guard, and exit at South Kensington for the Victoria & Albert and Science museums, and also the Royal Albert Hall.
- Gloucester Road
- Earl's Court
- Barons Court
- Hammersmith
- Turnham Green
- Acton Town (Piccadilly Line divides here)
Stations between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport
- South Ealing
- Northfields
- Boston Manor
- Osterley
- Hounslow East
- Hounslow Central
- Hounslow West
- Hatton Cross
- Heathrow Terminals 2&3
- Heathrow Terminal 4
- Heathrow Terminal 5
Stations between Acton Town and Uxbridge
- Ealing Common
- North Ealing
- Park Royal
- Alperton
- Sudbury Town
- Sudbury Hill
- South Harrow
- Rayners Lane
- Eastcote
- Ruislip Manor
- Ruislip
- Ickenham
- Hillingdon
- Uxbridge