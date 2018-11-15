Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Christmas festival Winterville is back on Clapham Common.

Open for more than five weeks, there's loads going on, including an ice rink, cinema, roller disco, fairground, UV lit indoor golf, plenty of street food and entertainment for the kids.

The Spiegeltent returns to host comedy, a circus, live music and DJs and more.

It's going to be a packed five weeks - we reckon you'll be returning to the pop-up festive village more than once.

Here's everything you need to know about Winterville 2018 and our pick of the highlights.

When is Winterville 2018?

The opening date for Winterville 2018 is Thursday, November 15 at 3pm.

It finishes on Sunday, November 23 at 10pm.

Where is Winterville?

Winterville is on Clapham Common in South London at Windmill Drive, Clapham, SW4 9DE.

What's on at Winterville 2018 - some of the highlights not to miss this year:

Ice Rink

(Image: Justin de Souza/Winterville)

The 600-square-metre ice rink is made from real ice and is open from Tuesdays to Sundays. Kids can hold onto penguin skate aids. Open Tuesdays to Fridays 3pm-10pm and Saturdays and Sundays 11am-10pm. You can book tickets here.

Fairground including the Big Wheel

You'll get great views of Clapham Common and South London from the Big Wheel. There's a ghost train and dodgems as well as rides for young children among the attractions. Open each day and evening Winterville is open. You can book tickets for the Big Wheel online here.

Backyard Cinema and the Christmas Labyrinth

(Image: Winterville)

The Christmas Labyrinth is a huge magical maze leading to a two-screen cinema in an enchanted forest with a cabaret-themed bar, a hidden tequila bar and surprises along the way like singing statues and hidden rooms.

You'll be able to watch festive films like Elf, Home Alone, Love Actually and The Holiday, as well as singalong blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman, Beauty and the Beast and Moulin Rouge.

Even if you don’t have a cinema ticket you can still explore the Christmas Labyrinth.

Open Tuesdays to Sundays. You can book tickets to see films here.

Bus King Theatre

A Routemaster bus has been converted into this theatre. By day children can watch the puppet show, Who Is That In My Hat? with Marvelo the magician. Afterwards, on the upper deck there is a creative Christmas workshop.

In the evening Bus King Theatre put on a more risque puppet show for adults called Knickers In A Twist.

Open Saturdays and Sundays, children shows at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, adults shows at 7pm. You can book tickets online here.

Roller Disco

(Image: Winterville)

Expect lightshows and pumping soundtracks from the Twisted Wheels Roller Disco. In the day it is ideal for families and at the weekend you whizz round during one of the themed club nights. You can bring you own rollerboots or there will be rollerboots available to hire. Open Thursdays and Fridays 4pm-10pm and Saturdays and Sundays 11am-10pm.You can book tickets here.

Solo Craft Fair

Solo Craft Fair takes place in the separate Idolise Spiegeltent, not the main Spiegeltent below, every Saturday and Sunday, with art, jewellery, ceramics, children's clothing and other gifts. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm-5pm.

Plonk Golf

(Image: Winterville)

You can play golf in a whole new light at Plonk Golf’s very cool nine hole indoor golf course, which is vibrantly coloured under UV lighting in a converted dodgems track. Obstacles include Skeeball Holes, Loop da Loops and rolling hills.

Open Tuesdays to Sundays. You can book in advance here or buy on the day.

What's on in the Spiegeltent

The Spiegeltent is the home for all sorts of indoor entertainment and shows at Winterville including live DJs, comedy and children's shows. Some events are free, too.

Here are a few of the highlights:

(Image: Winterville)

Melanie C’s 90s Mixtape

Spice Girl Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, opens the first weekend with her mix of 90s music - entry is free. November 16, 7pm.

Little Fish Big Fish

You and your kids can dance away in the afternoon at this family rave to music played by famous DJs - there will be bubbles, glitter, crafts, giant balloons, a snow machine and a parachute dance. These afternoons always sell out quickly at Winterville. November 18 and 25, December 1, 8, 16, at 3pm. You can book tickets here.

Rabbit Rabbit Comedy

Headlining the night in this intimate setting is Kerry Godliman who you might have seen on Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week among other programmes. Before her though, host Jessica Fostekew presents Fin Taylor, Harriet Dyer and Tony Law. November 22, 7pm. You can book tickets here.

Guilty Pleasures

Pop pickers will probably feel popastic when London’s longest running pop night comes to the Spiegeltent with special guests each week. Entry is free. Every Saturday from November 24, 6.30pm.

(Image: Winterville)

Chiveree Circus presents Crash

Expect heart-stopping acrobatics, aerial dance and eerie ballet pieces set to a soundtrack in this show inspired by 19th century French ballet La Sylphide. Chivaree is known for its combination of high-impact circus, drama and powerful visual narratives. November 28, 29, December 12, 13, 19, 20, 22, 7.30pm. You can book tickets here.

Mexican Wrestling Family Show

The family can cheer along to the Mexican-inspired Lucha Libre action with the London Lucha League Championship up for grabs. In the wrestling ring you can expect to see the likes of ‘The Vegan Activist’ Mauro Chaves, ‘Super Tasty’ Bacon Jr., ‘The Neon Explosion’ Cassius, Tarquin, Bruno Brown, Darcy Stone and Rebel Kinney. December 2, 1.30pm. You can book tickets here.

U OK Hun?

The trashbag extravaganza brings its inflatable unicorns, glitter, circus, celeb tantrums, drag performers and top London DJs to Winterville. December 2, 7pm. You can book here.

Mariah & Friendz - Splat

This is a family-friendly reworking of the critically-acclaimed drag circus party. Expect jaw dropping performances, aerial circus shows, singalongs and games from the drag artists. It is suitable for children of all ages. December 9, 2.30pm, 7pm. You can book tickets here.

Food and drink

(Image: Justin de Souza/Winterville)

Street Feast

Street Feast brings some of London’s street food traders to Winterville. You're sure to find something you fancy to eat as well as hot toddies, mulled wine and frozen toffee vodka shots.

Truck Stop

You'll find this food venue next to the ice rink.

Bar Humbug

This pop-up pub returns to Winterville.

What are the opening times for Winterville?

Winterville is open Tuesdays to Sundays and closed on Mondays. Opening times are:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 3pm-10pm

Friday: 3pm-10.30pm

Saturday: 10am-10.30pm

Sunday: 10am-10pm

(Image: Winterville)

How much is it to get into Winterville itself?

Entry charges are:

Tuesday: FREE

Wednesday and Thursday: £2

Friday: £2 after 3pm and £5 after 6pm

Saturday: £2 after 12pm and £5 after 6pm

Sunday: £2 after 12pm

BUT entry is FREE at all times with any ticket bought online in advance for an attraction or event.

Children under 16 also go free at anytime.

If you live locally in the SW4 postcode area you also get free entry at off-peak times which are all times except after 6pm on Friday and Saturday nights. Just bring a proof of address (driving licence, official bill or bank statement) for each adult.

Ice skating discount for locals

Throughout this year's Winterville you'll be able to get a discount on ice skating if you live in and have a Lambeth or Wandsworth postcode or work or for a local business.

You will be able to get 50 per cent off ice skating sessions before 7pm during the week and 10 per cent off after 7pm on weekdays and anytime over the weekend.

Schools around the area can also get an ice skating discount, with ice skating tickets just £3 for school children during the week before 7pm.There are discounts for schools who would like to make group bookings, too.

To get your discount on advance tickets online you need to click on the day and time slot you want to go ice skating then click on the prominent ‘Looking for local residents tickets’ link at the top of the page and put in your postcode.

To get discount tickets at the event you will need proof of address (driving licence, ID card or utility bill). Schools looking to take advantage of the community discounts should email info@winterville.co.uk.

How do I book tickets for an event or attraction?

You can book tickets through See Tickets online here which you can also reach via the Winterville website here.

How do I get there?

By Tube: The nearest tube stations are Clapham Common and Clapham South on the Northern line.

By train: The closest London Overground station is Clapham High Street which is a short walk from Clapham Common. Clapham Junction, which serves both National Rail and London Overground, is 15 to 20 minutes walk from Winterville - trains here run to and from London Victoria or London Waterloo, as well as further afield.

By bus: Buses which stop close to Clapham Common include the 35, 37, 50, 88, 137, 155, 249, 255, 345, 355, 417 and G1. Night buses include the N35, N37, N155, N137, N345.

By car or cab: There is limited parking in the area so it's best to use public transport, cycle or walk but if you’re dropping someone off or catching a cab the address you need for your satnav is Windmill Drive, SW4 9DE.

Where can I find out more?

For a full run down of all there is to do at Winterville you can visit www.winterville.co.uk.