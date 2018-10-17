Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Camden has long since been considered one of London's musical meccas and draws millions of visitors every year.

Nowadays many come to trace the footsteps of late Camden legend, Amy Winehouse , whose strong attachment to Camden led her to mention it in her 2008 Grammy acceptance speech, hours after a fire ripped through its famous market.

Those making the Winehouse pilgrimage can pay their respects by sinking a pint at her favourite haunt, the Hawley Arms, or by wandering down to watch a gig at The Dublin Castle pub where she often took to the stage.

But Camden's rock and roll heritage way predates Winehouse. Venues like The Roundhouse and Dingwalls have been hosting the biggest names in music since the 60s and 70s.

(Image: Getty Images)

Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, The Sex Pistols and Nirvana are just a few of the music megastars to have played on Camden's stages.

Camden's music scene is still thriving with a plethora of pubs and larger venues like Koko.

These are the best places to catch live music, concerts and gigs in Camden Town.

The Roundhouse

Chalk Farm Rd, Camden Town, NW1 8EH

(Image: Getty Images)

Camden's Roundhouse, a former disused railway yard, has been hosting rock and pop superstars since the mid 60s and continues to do so to this day. While it once put on the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd it this year has had performances from British sweetheart Lily Allen, DJ Richie Hawton and Cat Power among its packed programme.

See what's on: http://www.roundhouse.org.uk/whats-on/list

Dingwalls

Middle Yard, Camden Lock, NW1 8AB

Located in Camden Lock, Dingwalls has put on live gigs since 1973 and still has a lively rock and indie line-up. Dingwalls hosts concerts by emerging Camden bands and international touring artists as well as stand-up comedy nights.

See what's on: http://dingwalls.com/

Koko

1A Camden High St, NW1 7JE

This former theatre was first transformed into a concert hall in the early 1980s when it was known as Camden Palace. It was then restored and reopened as Koko in 2004. As well as concerts by world famous DJs and musicians it also holds popular themed parties like "ABBA Disco Wonderland."

See what's on: http://www.koko.uk.com/listings

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8AN

(Image: Google)

Formerly The Barfly, despite its tiny stage The Camden Assembly has been a top spot to catch live music for years. The iconic venue's live room has an incredible sound system and it books the freshest pop, hip hop and alternative acts from across the globe. It also puts on weekly hip hop and R&B club nights.

See what's on: https://camdenassembly.com/whats-on/?range=live-show

The Dublin Castle

94 Parkway, London NW1 7AN

(Image: Daily Mirror)

The Dublin Castle is still at the centre of London's indie scene. Amy Winehouse is said to have hung out here as both a performer and a patron. It puts on gigs from an array of emerging indie and alt rock artists to this day and is guaranteed to be packed at weekends.

See what's on: http://thedublincastle.com/

Joe's Bar

78-79 Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8AR

(Image: Google)

DJs and live bands at this late night bar let revellers dance to Rockabilly, Northern Soul and Ska tunes until the early hours of the morning. It's one of the last spots to stay open and is a final stop for party-goers before they finally make their way home. The Chalk Farm venue is small but is always packed with people at the weekends.

See what's on: http://www.joescamden.co.uk/

The Blues Kitchen

111-113 Camden High Street, NW1 7JN

(Image: Google Street View)

Funk, Soul, Blues, Rock n'Roll and Honky Tonk bands provide musical entertainment on a nightly basis at this Camden High Street spot.

As well as being a great live music venue the bars kitchen gets rave reviews for finger-licking creole and cajun cuisine.

It's a favourite with food and music fans alike who rate its lively atmosphere.

See what's on: theblueskitchen.com/camden