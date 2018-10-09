This Christmas you can enjoy screenings of festive favourites against the back drop of Kensington Palace.
Films such as Elf, The Muppet Christmas Carol and Home Alone will be shown across five nights.
The pop-up cinema is returning to the venue from December 19.
Family favourites including Nightmare Before Christmas and It's A Wonderful Life as well as romantic classics The Holiday and Love Actually will also be screened.
Plus The Greatest Showman, which isn't a Christmas film, will also be shown after its huge success in the UK thanks mostly to its number one selling soundtrack.
Also on the schedule is Die Hard - and we'll leave it up to debate whether it classifies as Christmas film or not.
Meanwhile EartH Evolutionary Arts in Hackney will also be screening the films across various dates in December.
The huge open air cinema events have previously toured the UK offering an on-site bar, food and blankets and backrests.
Find out below the full film schedule for both venues and how to get tickets.
The full Christmas cinema lineup is:
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday October 10 from See Tickets.
Kensington Palace
December 17
December 18
December 19
December 20
December 21
December 22
EartH Evolutionary Arts Hackney
December 17
- The Holiday at 7:45pm - tickets
December 18
December 19
December 20
December 21
December 22
How much are tickets?
They are priced at £18.50 for adults, £13.50 for children aged 3-15, £9.25 for disabled and carer admission or £25.50 for premium admission, which includes the best seats and a complimentary drink.