Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This Christmas you can enjoy screenings of festive favourites against the back drop of Kensington Palace.

Films such as Elf, The Muppet Christmas Carol and Home Alone will be shown across five nights.

The pop-up cinema is returning to the venue from December 19.

Family favourites including Nightmare Before Christmas and It's A Wonderful Life as well as romantic classics The Holiday and Love Actually will also be screened.

Plus The Greatest Showman, which isn't a Christmas film, will also be shown after its huge success in the UK thanks mostly to its number one selling soundtrack.

Also on the schedule is Die Hard - and we'll leave it up to debate whether it classifies as Christmas film or not.

Meanwhile EartH Evolutionary Arts in Hackney will also be screening the films across various dates in December.

The huge open air cinema events have previously toured the UK offering an on-site bar, food and blankets and backrests.

Find out below the full film schedule for both venues and how to get tickets.

The full Christmas cinema lineup is:

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday October 10 from See Tickets.

Kensington Palace

December 17

Home Alone at 5:00pm - tickets

The Greatest Showman at 8:30pm - tickets

December 18

Miracle on 34th Street at 5:00pm - tickets

Die Hard at 8:30pm - tickets

December 19

Elf at 5:00pm - tickets

The Holiday at 8:30pm - tickets

December 20

The Muppet Christmas Carol at 5:00pm - tickets

Love Actually at 8:30pm - tickets

December 21

Nightmare Before Christmas at 5:00pm - tickets

Elf at 8:30pm - tickets

December 22

It's A Wonderful Life at 5:00pm - tickets

Home Alone at 8:45pm - tickets

EartH Evolutionary Arts Hackney

December 17

The Holiday at 7:45pm - tickets

December 18

Elf at 4:30pm - tickets

The Greatest Showman at 7:45pm - tickets

December 19

Nightmare Before Christmas at 4:30pm - tickets

Die Hard at 7:45pm - tickets

December 20

Miracle on 34th Street at 4:30pm - tickets

Elf at 7:45pm - tickets

December 21

The Muppet Christmas Carol at 4:30pm - tickets

Home Alone at 7:45pm - tickets

December 22

It's A Wonderful Life at 4:30pm - tickets

Love Actually at 7:45pm - tickets

How much are tickets?

They are priced at £18.50 for adults, £13.50 for children aged 3-15, £9.25 for disabled and carer admission or £25.50 for premium admission, which includes the best seats and a complimentary drink.