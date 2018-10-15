Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long walk is the perfect way to enjoy that pint guilt-free, and let's be honest after a lengthy stroll you'll really feel like you've earned that refreshing tipple at the end.

With lush parkland, historic sights and beautiful riversides, London is not only the perfect place for a walk, but it's got some of the best boozers in the land.

By a pub walk, we don't mean walking across the street from your house for a glass of gin at 11am on a Sunday.

What we mean is a decent walk that passes some of London's gems, so that when you're done, you can actually reward yourself at the end.

Here are nine lovely boozy walks with a pub to start and end at

Regent's Park

(Image: Wikimedia)

Start at: The Elgin, 255 Elgin Ave, Maida Vale, London W9 1NJ

Finish at: The Camden Head, 100 Camden High St, Camden Town, London NW1 0LU

There are few parks in London as picturesque at Regent's Park, so when the sun's out, why not take advantage of that fact and have a walk through.

This walk starts at The Elgin, which is right next to Maida Vale tube station. This allows you to stop off for a quick look at Abbey Road studios so you can take a photograph on that poor crossing that's seen more snaps than a crocodile.

Next stop is Regent's Park, and there are a whole host of routes you can take through it. I always think it's best to just let yourself walk whatever route you fancy, and whether that's around the edge or through the middle, there's plenty to see.

Once you've reached the other side of the park, you'll find yourself in Camden, where you can head to the Camden Head, one of the capital's oldest pubs.

Because of the different routes through the park you can take, you can tailor your walk to however long you want it to be.

Regent's Canal Towpath

(Image: Google)

Start at: The Parcel Yard, Euston Rd, Kings Cross, London N1C 4AH

Finish at: The Hawley Arms, 2 Castlehaven Rd, Camden Town, London NW1 8QU

A shorter walk this one, but it by no means has to end where we ended it.

Starting at the Parcel yard Pub next to King's Cross Station, you walk up through Camley Street Natural Park and onto the Regent's Canal Towpath.

Then it's just a case of walking along the path for as long as you like. The path itself ends in Regent's Park, but there are a whole host of pubs along the canal where you can stop depending on your energy levels.

We've chosen the Hawley Arms which makes this walk just shy of an hour long.

Hyde Park & Kensington Gardens

(Image: Google)

Start at: The Churchill Arms, 119 Kensington Church St, Kensington, London W8 7LN

Finish at: The Windmill Mayfair, 6-8 Mill St, Mayfair, London W1S 2AZ

Pretty self-explanatory this one, but I'll explain anyway.

Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park are two of London's biggest gems, and could really sustain you for a whole day.

However, this is a piece about walks, so that's what we're going to do. Taking a moment to marvel at Kensington Palace and it's gardens, you can wander around the Serpentine Lake and into Hyde Park.

When you reach the other side you'll find yourself in Mayfair. But don't worry, we haven't built a hotel on it so you won't have to pay us.

The Windmill is an ideal place to finish your walk, which all told, should take you about an hour and a half.

Notting Hill & Holland Park

(Image: Wikimedia)

Start at: The Elgin, 96 Ladbroke Grove, London W11 1PY

Finish at: The Scarsdale Tavern, 23A Edwardes Square, Kensington, London W8 6HE

Another walk which could take much longer depending on how much you like to dawdle.

Starting at the Elgin Pub, it might be a nice idea to pop into Portobello Market for a browse, after which you can walk through the famous Notting Hill and wonder exactly how rich everyone is that lives there.

The it's a short stroll into Holland Park, where you could easily spend the rest of the afternoon.

However, it's seen as a bit more civilised to drink at a pub instead of a park bench, so keep walking through and you'll find the Scarsdale Tavern. This walk will take you around an hour, or a bit more if you aren't in too much of a rush.

Greenwich Park

(Image: Wikimedia)

Start at: The Gipsy Moth, 60 Greenwich Church St, London SE10 9BL

Finish at: The Princess of Wales, 1a Montpelier Row, Blackheath, London SE3 0RL

If you're starting at the Gipsy Moth, why not take a quick look at the Cutty Sark Museum which is right next door.

After that, just walk south and you'll find yourself in the stunning Greenwich Park. Bring a picnic, spend the afternoon on the rolling greens and picturesque hills that inhabit the park.

Take whatever route you like through the park, but be sure to stop off at the deer park on your way for a glimpse of Bambi and his family...well, most of his family.

And don't worry about walking far after you've reached the southern edge of the park, because the Princess of Wales (the pub, of course) is waiting for you right there.

All told, this walk will take around an hour to an hour and a half.

The Royal Observatory

(Image: Geograph)

Start at: Plume of Feathers, 19 Park Vista, London SE10 9L

Finish at: Hare & Billet, 1a Hare and Billet Rd, Blackheath, London SE3 0QJ

There are few buildings in London with as much history and culture in its walls as the Royal Observatory in Greenwich Park.

Not only is it great for making sure your watch is running on time, but the views from the hill the Observatory sits on are second to none.

Weave your way through the park, but be sure to check out Queen Elizabeth's Oak and the Greenwich Park Bandstand on your way.

You'll find the Hare & Billet at south-west corner of the park. The walk should take around an hour or two depending on your beer craving.

Thames Stroll

(Image: Google)

Start at: The City Barge, 27 Strand-On-The-Green, Chiswick, London W4 3PH

Finish at: The Dove, 19 Upper Mall, Hammersmith, London W6 9TA

Given that London has such a lovely long river, it seems a shame to let it go to waste. There's no reason why you can spend a bit of time at the City Barge before you start your walk, as it has a lovely terrace overlooking the water.

Once you start though, as long as you make sure the river is on your right, you can't really go wrong.

Once again, there are dozens of pubs along the water that you can stop at, but we've chosen the Dove, a lovely waterside pub with great beer and food.

One of the longer walks on our list, this could take up to two hours.

London Wetland Centre

(Image: Google)

Start at: The Half Moon, 93 Lower Richmond Rd, London SW15 1EU

Finish at: The Blue Anchor, 13 Lower Mall, Hammersmith, London W6 9DJ

Perfect for anyone who loves wetlands and centres.

Take a stroll through the labyrinth paths of the London Wetland Centre between pints, checking out the creatures that call the centre home.

Make sure you stop off at peacock tower on your way, and make sure you bring a camera to capture your beautiful surroundings.

Once you've reached the northern edge of the wetlands, head long the river until you reach Hammersmith Bridge. Cross the Bridge and you'll find the Blue Anchor Pub.

This walk can take as long as you like, but we'd recommend you spend a couple of hours between pubs.

Victoria Park

(Image: Google)

Start at: The Hemingway, 84 Victoria Park Rd, London E9 7JL

Finish at: Number 90, 90 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN

Start at the Hemingway pub for a pint, then head down Skipworth Road and into Victoria Park.

Spend as much time as you like wandering along the paths, checking out the West Boating Lake among other things on the way.

If you want to do things properly, you can have a look at the Old English Garden and Victoria Pond Park.

At the eastern edge of the park, you'll find yourself in Hackney Wick, where you'll be able to head to the River Lee and Number 90, a snazzy bar with a wide selection of great beers and spirits.

We reckon this walk will take you around an hour and a half to do.