A trip to watch the latest blockbuster on the big screen with popcorn in one hand and a large drink in the other, is still the perfect day or evening out but can be really expensive at times.

While Netflix and Amazon Prime offer more and more TV boxsets and films to choose from and watch in the comfort of your own home, there is something special about heading to the cinema.

If you are a regular at the pictures or wanting to treat yourself, the family or go out with a group of friends - there are some great ticket deals at cinemas across London so a visit to a chain or independent cinema doesn't have to break the bank.

Here are a selection of offers where you watch a film for less then £10.

Rio Cinema, Dalston

Instantly recognisable for its art deco building, the Rio is London's oldest community run cinema and has three brilliant deals on offer.

The first is Bargain Mondays where anyone can watch a movie for £7.

O Community Tuesdays anyone with a Hackney library card pays a discounted ticket price of £5 for an adult and £3.50 per child.

Running since 1984, the cinema's monthly pensioners club invites the older generation to watch a film and enjoy free tea, coffee, cake and biscuits all for a cool £2 per ticket.

Address: 107 Kingsland High St, London E8 2PB

Telephone: 020 7241 9410

Click here for website

Picturehouse cinemas in London

Happy Mondays is a national promotion where all tickets cost £7.50 across the board, if you are a Picturehouse member tickets are even cheaper at £5.50 each.

There are 10 Picturehouse cinemas in London offeing this deal and here is where you can visit one in your area: Clapham, Crouch End, East Dulwich, Notting Hill, Greenwich, Hackney, West End, Brixton, Stratford and West Norwood.

Telephone: 0871 902 5747

Click here for website

The Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Square

Perfectly nestled in London's bustling West End, The Prince Charles Cinema hosts an interesting programme of new releases, classics, arthouse films and cult movies.

There is an abundance of screenings that can be enjoyed for under a tenner, and members get extra deals.

Address: 7 Leicester Pl, London WC2H 7BY

Telephone: 020 7494 3654

Click here for website

(Image: Nicole Enelmann Photography)

Rich Mix, Shoreditch

As well as being a hub for live music and theatre the Rich Mix has three boutique cinema screens.

Every Monday cinema tickets are £6 each all day and night meaning you can see a movie in one of the capital's trendiest spots without having to empty your purse or wallet.

Address: 35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA

Telephone: 020 7613 7498

Click here for website

Vue Cinemas, various London locations

There are various Vue Cinemas located around London with some pretty good offers.

Every Saturday and Sunday Mini Morning sessions invite children and adults to enjoy a family flick for £2.49 per ticket.

Super Mondays are a good treat to start the week off, all visitors have to do is sign-up on the Vue website to get a promo code to buy tickets at a discounted price, codes can be used to purchase up to 10 tickets each week.

The All Inclusive Family Ticket also gets customers four tickets, four drinks, and four snacks for up to 20% off.

Click here for website

(Image: Vue)

Empire, Walthamstow

General admission to the cinema is always good value for money as standard tickets are only £8.25 for adults and £5.75 for a child, and student tickets are also just £5.75.

The Saverday offer means everyone can watch a movie for £4.25 per ticket on a Tuesday.

An adult with a child can watch a movie for an excellent £1.75 per ticket every weekend.

Address: 267 High St, Walthamstow, London E17 7FD

Click here for website

(Image: Google Street View)

Genesis, Whitechapel

Set in a renovated 19th-century building, Genesis is a stylish arthouse cinema.

Monday to Wednesday tickets are just £5.50 each and increase on a Thursday to £9 for adults and £8 for students, although seniors, children and families can still get a ticket for £5.50.

Over the weekends (Friday - Sunday) adults pay just over a tenner for ticket at £10.50 each, whilst all other prices are the same as a Thursday ticket.

Address: 93-95 Mile End Rd, London E1 4UJ

Telephone: 020 7780 2000

Click here for website