We rarely see snow in London at Christmas but you can still step inside a Christmas postcard scene and skate around a real ice rink.

Ice skating rinks pop up around the city each year with twinkling lights in the evening, Christmas trees, music and food and drink to warm you up.

What could make for a better way to get you in the festive spirit?

What's more, there are also permanent ice rinks around the capital which are open all year round.

In no particular order of preference, we list 11 ice rinks in London to go ice skating on this year, including 7 pop up rinks and four permanent rinks.

To help you plan your day or evening we have included ticket prices, booking details and how to get there.

1. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

(Image: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland)

You can skate around the Victorian bandstand in Hyde Park as if you are in a Christmas card scene at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.

A canopy of twinkling lights sparkle above you on the ice rink as the sun goes down - a perfect setting for a romantic skate.

Or you could whizz round in the winter sun during the day.

There will be live music from the bandstand too.

If you're not skating you can warm up with a hot chocolate on the spectators' platform.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is a Christmas spectacular of markets, fairground rides, shows, circus, Santa and more.

It opens on Thursday, November 22 and runs until Sunday, January 6 - you can read more about it here.

Where it is: Hyde Park, W2

When it's open: November 22 - January 6

Opening times: 10am-10pm, 50 minute sessions

Tickets cost:

Adults and teenagers: Off peak £9.50, standard £14.50, peak £15.50

Children up to age 12: off peak £7.50, standard £9.50, peak £10.50

Family (two adults/teens and two children or one adult/teen and three children): off peak £30, standard £38, peak £42

Concession: Off peak £8.50, standard £13.50, peak £14.50

Plus a transaction fee for online bookings.

Skates are included in the ticket price.

Book tickets: Online here.

Nearest Tube stations: Bond Street, Green Park (for avoiding steps), Knightsbridge, Marble Arch and Hyde Park Corner.

Nearest train stations: Paddington and Victoria

Buses stopping near here are: North: C2, 6, 7, 10, 16, 19, 23, 36, 52, 73, 82, 98, 113, 274, 390, 414

South: 2, 36, 137, 148, 159, 436

West: 9, 10, 14, 19, 22, 52, 74, 94, 148, 414

East: 8,15, 23, 30, 38, 274

Find out more here.

2. Skate at Somerset House

(Image: David Jensen/Somerset House)

The beautiful Edmond J. Safra Fountain courtyard and Somerset House are the backdrop to the annual ice rink.

You can skate day or evening but if you want to whizz round the rink late into the night there are the Skate Lates music nights with DJs, clubs and radios stations providing the sounds to skate to and a party atmosphere.

Children under eight can join the Polar Bear Club sessions where polar bear stabilisers give them a helping hand. Anyone over eight can join the Skate School.

After skating you can sit down with something to eat at Fortnum's Lodge - its Skate Extras are designed for two people to share. Maybe you'll warm up with a drink in the Skate Lounge or do a spot of shopping in Fortnum's Christmas Arcade.

Where it is: Somerset House, Strand, WC2R 1LA

When it's open: November 14 - January 13

Opening times: 10am-10.15pm, plus early and late session at 8.35am and 10.30pm on selected dates, session last one hour in the day and 45 minutes from 5.30pm.

Tickets cost: Adults from £11, children aged 12 and under £8.50, concession tickets are available for certain sessions. Prices vary according to session times. Plus a booking fee of £2.50 per order online. Skates are included in the ticket price.

Book tickets: Online here. A limited number of tickets are available from the box office for sessions except Skate Lates.

Nearest Tube stations: Temple, Covent Garden, Charing Cross, Embankment

Nearest train stations: Charing Cross, Blackfriars, Waterloo

Buses stopping near here are: 1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 26, 59, 68, 76, 87, 91, 139, 168, 171, 172, 176, 188, 243, 341, 521, RV1 and X68

Find out more here.

3. Ice Rink Canary Wharf

(Image: Canary Wharf)

You can glide on skates under a canopy of trees adorned with twinkling fairy lights along the skate path which this year takes a new route in Canary Wharf Park.

Or you can whizz around the 1,300 square metre open air rink as ice skating returns to Canary Wharf for 16 weeks.

There's a rink side bar and all the shops, bars and restaurants to browse around at Canary Wharf while you're there.

Where it is: Canada Square Park, Canary Wharf, E14 5AB

When it's open: November 2 - February 16

Opening times: Mondays - Thursdays 12.15pm-9.45pm, Fridays 10.45am-10.45pm, Saturdays and Sundays 9am-10.30pm, sessions last 50 minutes.

Tickets cost:

Adult (age 13-plus): Off-peak £14.50, peak £16.95

Child (age 4-12): Off-peak £10.50, peak £10.95

Family (two adults and two children or one adult and three children): £46.50

Concessions: £13.95

Early bird discount for the first public session of the day £9.95

Plus £2.50 booking fee.

Skates are included in the ticket price.

The minimum age to skate is four.

Book tickets: Online here.

Nearest Tube stations: Canary Wharf

Nearest DLR stations: Canary Wharf and Heron Quays DLR stations

Buses stopping near here are: D3, D7, D8, 135, 277

Find out more here.

4. Natural History Museum Ice Rink

(Image: Natural History Museum)

Beneath the impressive backdrop of the Waterhouse building at the Natural History Museum is this South Kensington ice rink which runs along its tree-lined streets.

A 30-feet Christmas tree looks down on the ice and trees decked in fairy lights surround the rink as you skate around.

Last year more than 165,000 pulled on a pair of skates and took to the ice rink.

Perhaps you're visiting the free museum and stop to watch the skaters as you pass to go in - why not book a session on the ice yourself?

Children can have lessons from the Penguin Skate Club and hire a penguin skate aid to hold on to.

The café bar and balcony gives you a bird's eye view of the rink from where you can have a hot chocolate or mulled wine - you don't need to be skating to call in.

Ticketmaster presents a series of free acoustic performances from new and emerging talent - Acoustic Lates 2018 live at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink. All shows are free entry and take place in the café bar.

Where it is: The Natural History Museum, Cromwell Road, South Kensington, SW7 5BD

When it's open: October 25 - January 6

Opening times: 10am-10pm, 50 minute sessions

Tickets cost: Adult: Off peak £12.65, standard £15.95, peak £17.05.

Child: Off peak £8.80, standard £10.45, peak £11.55

Family (two adults, two children or one adult, three children): Off peak £9.90, standard £10.73, peak £11.55

Parent and toddler (weekdays, up to and including 3pm until December 7): £11 with a drink

There is also booking fee.

Skates are included in the ticket price.

Book tickets: Online here or from the box office when you arrive

Nearest Tube station: South Kensington

Buses stopping near here are: 14, 49, 70, 74, 345, 360, 414, 430 and C1

Find out more here.

5. Tower Skate, Tower of London

(Image: Adam Sorenson, Leftfield Images)

Skate within the walls of the Tower of London on a 1,040 metre square ice lake in the historic dry moat.

You might take the children during the day and perhaps combine it with a visit to the tower itself. Early morning sessions are especially suited for children and beginners.

After taking a spin on the ice, you might eat in the Ice Rink Café & Bar.

In the evenings the lights set against the castle walls add a dramatic effect to the ice.

Where it is: Tower of London, EC3N 4AB

When it's open: November 23 - January 6

Opening times: 11am-9pm, 45 minute sessions

Tickets cost: Adults £14.50, children aged 15 and under, students, OAPs and concessions £12.50, children aged 12 and under (minimum aged three) £10.50, family of two adults and two children £46, family of one adult and three children £42.

Plus a transaction fee for online bookings.

Skates are included in the ticket price.

The minimum age to skate is three.

Book tickets: Online here.

Nearest Tube station: Tower Hill

Nearest train station: Fenchurch Street, London Bridge

Buses stopping near here are: 5, 42, 78, 100, RV1

Find out more here.

6. Winterville on Clapham Common

(Image: Justin de Souza)

Winterville returns to Clapham Common this year and with it the ice rinks.

The 600 square metre rink is open from Tuesdays to Sundays until 10pm.

Winterville is an alternative festival which runs until December 23. It includes the Street Fest, which is a street food area, Backyard Cinema and its Christmas Labyrinth with two cinema screens showing favourite festive flicks and current blockbusters, a roller disco, theatre, circus, kids activities, fairground and craft fair. The famous Spiegaltent is hosting shows and entertainment.

Where it is: Clapham Common, Windmill Drive, SW4 9DE.

When it's open: November 15-December 23

Opening times: Ice rink is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 3-10pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-10pm, one hour sessions.

Tickets cost: Adults £14, children under 12 £9.50, students and under 16s £12, family ticket for four £36. Residents discounts are available.

There is a fee for online booking.

Prices include skate hire.

Children must be over five to skate.

Book tickets: Online here or at the rink.

Nearest Tube station: Clapham Common, Clapham South

Nearest train station: Clapham High Street, Clapham Junction

Buses stopping near here are: 35, 37, 50, 88, 137, 155, 249, 255, 345, 355, 417 and G1 and night buses N35, N37, N155, N137, N345.

Find out more here.

7. Hampton Court

(Image: ©Historic Royal Palaces/James Linsell-Clark.)

Henry VIII's historic home provides a stunning and dramatic setting for an ice rink.

The 1,040 square metre ice rink at Hampton Court Palace has spectacular views of the Thames-side Tudor Palace and is the perfect idyllic setting if you want to escape the suburban setting of the city without travelling outside of the M25.

It's beautiful when the palace is all lit up at night, too.

You could of course combine it with a visit to the castle itself.

This video filmed in 2016 gives you an idea of what it is like to skate on the ice rink at Hampton Court Palace:

Where it is: Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey, Surrey, KT8 9AU

When it's open: November 23 - January 6

Opening times: 11am-9pm, opens 10am from December 17, 45 minute sessions

Tickets cost: Adults £14.50, children aged 15 and under, students, OAPs and concessions £12.50, children aged 12 and under (minimum aged three) £10.50, family of two adults and two children £46, family of one adult and three children £42.

Plus a transaction fee for online bookings.

Skates are included in the ticket price.

The minimum age to skate is three.

Book tickets: Online here.

Getting here by car: From the M25 take either exit 10 and the A307 or exit 12 and the A308 or reach it via the A3 and then the A309.

Nearest train station: Hampton Court Station

Find out more here.

And these are permanent ice rinks which you can skate on all year round:

8. Alexandra Palace Ice Rink

(Image: Alexandra Palace / Sandra Sorenson)

With its home in one of London's most iconic buildings,

ice rink is a beautiful venue for ice skating. It is open every day except Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

You can book an ice skating birthday party here for the kids, have lessons, do a course and watch ice hockey home team Haringey Huskies play on the international size rink, which is one of London's largest.

The Ice Cafe next to the rinks sells drinks and snacks.

Where it is: Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY

When it's open for public skating:

Weekdays: 11am - 12.30pm, 1pm-3pm, 3.30pm-5.30pm and on Wednesdays only 8.30pm-10.30pm

Weekends: 11.30am-1.30pm, 2pm-4.30pm, 8.30pm-11pm

Term time weekdays: 11am-1.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 4.30pm-5.30pm and on Wednesdays only 8.30pm-10pm

You can skate for the whole session you have booked for.

Tickets cost:

Mondays to Fridays online: Adults aged 16 and over £9, children age 15 and under £8, family (two adults and two children or one adult and three children) £31.50. Weekdays happy hour when prices are cheaper is from 4.30pm-5.30pm.

Weekends and holidays online: Adults aged 16-plus £9.50, children aged 15 and under £8, family (two adults and two children or one adult and three children) £33.50.

These prices include fees.

Prices are higher on the door.

Skates are included in the ticket price.

Book tickets: Online here or on the door.

Nearest Tube station: Wood Green

Nearest train station: Alexandra Palace Station

Buses stopping near here are: W3

Find out more here.

9. Queens Ice Rink

This ice rink and bowling alley is in Queensway, right near Kensington Palace Park.

The rink is nearly the size of two football pitches.

Open everyday, there is half-price skating on Mondays (book in advance) and adult only skating after 7pm every evening.

New this year is The Sin Bin, which is said to be London’s first curling bar and diner. Launched in partnership with MEATliquor restaurants, it is rinkside and stretches the whole length of the rink and serves up beers, cocktails and the likes of burgers and chicken wings in an alpine chalet meets dive bar setting. The new curling lanes run right alongside the bar - apparently it is where the city’s first and only on-real-ice curling experience. You can watch your mates take their turn at curling while you have a drink at the bar.

Where it is: 17 Queensway, Bayswater, W2 4QP

When it's open: Public skating sessions are 10am-11pm Sundays to Thursdays, 10am-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, sessions last two to four hours. You can skate for the whole length of the session you have booked for.

Tickets cost: Adults £12, children £11, skate hire £2.50

Book tickets: Online here or in person.

Nearest Tube stations: Queensway and Bayswater

Nearest train station: Paddington

Buses stopping near here: 70, 94, 148, N207

Find out more here.

10. Streatham Ice and Leisure Centre

(Image: Better Leisure)

There is a 60 by 30 metre ice rink at this centre with seating for 900 spectators.

You can skate for fun, join the skate disco, take lessons, join a club and watch the ice hockey. You might book a birthday party here too.

There is a soft play area at the centre too.

Where it is: 390 Streatham High Road, Streatham, SW16 6HX

When it's open: Public skating sessions run at various times every day - see website for full details. You can skate for the whole session you have booked for which varies from 1.5 hours to 2.5 hours.

Tickets cost:

Adults: Peak £7.65, off peak £7.10

Child: Peak £7.10, off peak £6.60

Skate hire: £2.05

Spectator: £2.15

Book tickets: Online here or on the door.

Nearest train station: Streatham Common

Buses stopping here: 249, 255, G1, 50, 60, 109, 118, 250, N109, N133

Find out more here.

11. Lee Valley Ice Centre

(Image: Lee Valley Ice Centre)

You can skate around this international sized rink all year round and it is open every day of the week. There is a disco on Saturday evenings too, from 8.30pm to 10.30pm.

Toddlers aged three to five can skate at special sessions for them on Wednesdays from 1.30pm to 2pm during term time.

There are courses and lessons for children and adults as well as the public skating sessions

The centre is home to Lee Valley Lions ice hockey team so you might want to go and watch a game.

Where it is: Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, E10 7QL

When it's open:

Public skating on weekdays: 11am-1pm and 1.30 to 3.30pm as well as 4pm to 7pm on Tuesdays and Fridays and 8.30pm - 10.30pm on Thursdays.

Public skating on weekends: 10am-12pm and 2.30pm-4.30pm, disco session on Saturdays from 8.30pm-10.30pm.

You can skate for the whole session you have booked for.

Tickets cost:

Adults: £9 off peak, £10.50 standard

Children: £8 off peak, £9.50 standard

Children under five: £6 all times

No booking fee charged online or in person.

Prices include skate hire.

Book tickets: Online here and on the door.

Nearest Tube station: Walthamstow Central and Leytonstone

Nearest train station: Lea Bridge Station and Clapton, both on the mainline from Liverpool Street. Homerton overground is a 20 minute walk.

Buses stopping here: 48, 55, 56. Lee Valley Ice Centre bus stop is temporarily out of order but you can stop at Lee Valley Riding Centre and walk down (three minute walk).

Getting here by car: Lee Valley Ice Centre is just off the A104 Lea Bridge Road next to the Lee Valley Riding Centre. It's within easy reach of the M11, A406 north circular road, the A12 and the A10. There is parking on site with charges.

Find out more here.