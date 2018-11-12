The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cirque du Soleil are bringing their live show based on Avatar to the UK for the first time.

The show entitled 'Toruk - The First Flight' sees the Canadian circus troupe collaborate with James Cameron, the director behind the sci-fi blockbuster, to bring Pandora to life.

They'll debut the show in Manchester before heading to London's O2 Arena on June 26-30.

Director of the hit feature film James Cameron says: "Avatar is really meant to be a celebration of human motion and human emotion and Cirque is able to capture that absolutely perfectly, because it’s all about human performance and physicality. It makes you feel alive to watch these performers."

The production combines thrilling acrobatics, cutting edge visuals, puppetry and stagecraft with a cinematic score that promises to immerse audiences in the fictional universe of the film.

A Na'vi storyteller narrates the mythical tale, which is set thousands of years before the events in the film, long before any humans set foot on Pandora.

(Image: Photo: Matt Beard © 2017 Cirque du Soleil)

When a natural catastrophe threatens to destroy the sacred Tree of Souls, Ralu and Entu, two Omatikaya boys on the brink of adulthood, fearlessly take matters into their own hands.

On learning that Toruk can help them save the Tree of Souls, they set out, together with their newfound friend Tsyal, on a quest high up in the Floating Mountains to find the mighty red and orange predator that rules the Pandoran sky.

A prophecy is fulfilled when a pure soul rises among the clans to ride Toruk for the first time and save the Na’vi from a terrible fate.

(Image: Jesse Faatz)

Find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 16 via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets are priced from £40.

Tour dates

June 20-23 - Manchester Arena

June 26-30 - London, O2 Arena

