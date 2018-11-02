Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Next May, London's O2 will play host to two consecutive nights of WWE action.

Shows from two of the company's brands, RAW and Smackdown, will take place on Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14.

Tickets to each of these events will go on sale via this link which will go live later in the month at 10am on Friday November 23.

WWE's history in the UK dates back as far as the early nineties and below we've gone through some of the best professional wrestling action that's taken place before a British audience.

Mayhem in Manchester; April 4, 1998

Taking place just one week after one of the most infamous Wrestlemania's of all time, Mayhem in Manchester featured a title match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H.

Capital Carnage; December 6, 1998

The success of Mayhem in Manchester was enough to convince the company's owners of their brands popularity here in the UK. They returned before the year was out for Capital Carnage which took place at the now-demolished London Arena.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was once again involved in the main event that night - a 'Fatal 4-Way' match that also involved Kane, Mankind and Undertaker.

Those in attendance on the night are likely to recall an infamous cameo from one of football's most well-documented hard-men Vinnie Jones.

No Mercy; May 16, 1999

Before becoming an annual PPV in the States, the very first No Mercy took place in Manchester in 1999.

The match once again saw Steve Austin feature in the main event, where he defended his WWE Championship in a 'No Holds Barred Triple Threat' match against The Corporate Ministry's Triple H and Undertaker.

WWE Rebellion; 1999-2002

October 1999's Rebellion was the first UK event of the late 90s that didn't feature Steve Austin in the main event. Instead, it featured WWE Champion Triple H in a Steel Cage Match against The Rock.

Austin was back the following year, however, taking part in another Fatal 4-Way match which saw Champion Kurt Angle overcome 'The Rattlesnake', along with The Rock and Rikishi.

2002's Rebellion is noteworthy for being the first time John Cena's UK debut.

Insurrextion; 2000-2003

Insurrextion was quickly introduced as Rebellion's "sister event".

Throughout the first Insurrextion, The British Bulldog featured - as was often the case throughout the UK-based shows - winning the Hardcore Championship from Crash Holly.

Belts rarely changed hands in events on this side of the pond, but the following year contained another title switch with Eddie Guerrero winning the European Championship from Chris Jericho.

2002 was best remembered as the year for Brock Lesnar's UK debut, while Insurrextion 2003 was the very last WWE-exclusive broadcast that took place here. The main event that night was a 'Street Fight' between Kevin Nash and Triple H.