Dare we say it but it’s now probably time to start giving some thought to Christmas .

Particularly if you are hoping to visit some of the fantastic Christmas events which take place not far from west London.

There is festive family fun at Legoland and Chessington, a top London panto, ice rinks, a winter wonderland, steam train journeys and even Lapland in the UK and a Christmas treat for Harry Potter fans.

Many we have listed are on sale now so you will want to get booking quick.

In no particular order of preference, we list Christmas events not far from Uxbridge , Ealing and Harrow you should book now or soon.

1. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Kensington

(Image: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland)

The Christmas festival returns with more than 100 rides and attractions including ice skating, shows, circus, roller coaster rides, street food stalls, festive bars and live music.

You can also skate on the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink, take a journey into The Enchanted Forest at The Magical Ice Kingdom, fly on an immersive cinematic adventure with The Snowman Experience, watch Peter Pan on Ice and see it all from above on the Giant Observation Wheel.

Although you will need to book tickets to the big attractions, it’s free to enter the grounds and soak up the atmosphere.

Dates: November 23 2018 - January 6 2019

Tickets: On sale now at www.hydeparkwinterwonderland.com

2. Christmas at Kew, Richmond

(Image: RBG Kew/Jeff Eden)

Kew Gardens transforms into a magical after dark explosion of festive colour, as visitors embark on an illuminated trail. You will encounter the Field of Light, enter the mesmerising laser garden and see 300 illuminated origami boats floating on the water.

There are Firework Trees, the Cathedral of Light, and a fire garden. The Palm House finale sees the pond and glasshouse spring to life with an explosion of colourful criss-crossing laser beams, jumping jets of light, and projections playing across a giant water screen.

Santa and his helpers perform along the trail, and there will be a fairground.

Dates: November 22-January 5

Tickets: On sale now from www.kew.org/christmas

3. Snow White at The London Palladium, Soho

Dawn French stars alongside returning London Palladium pantomime royalty Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot, joined by Strictly Come Dancing’s Vincent & Flavia in Snow White, London’s must-see panto.

Dates: December 8 2018 - January 13 2019

Tickets: On sale now at www.snowwhitepalladium.com

4. Legoland at Christmas, Windsor

(Image: LEGOLAND Windsor Resort)

Youngsters can wonder at the twinkling lights, snow-dusted pine trees, exciting seasonal festivities and see the park as they have never seen it before… all with a sprinkling of Lego magic.

Dates: December 1-2, 8-9 and 15-23 2018

Tickets: On sale now at www.legoland.co.uk

5. Meet Father Christmas at Hamleys, London

Where better to see Santa than in the famous London toyshop? As part of a group session, children will hear magical stories of Christmas, write their own Christmas wish list and meet Father Christmas himself, all surrounded by the finest toys in the world.

Dates: November 24 - December 24 2018

Tickets: On sale now at www.hamleys.com

6. Christmas at ZSL London Zoo

(Image: Zoological Society of London)

A one-mile illuminated pathway will wind its way through the zoo in a magical after-dark experience. With the animals tucked up in bed, you will be able to explore the trail where fairytale meets fantasy and larger-than-life, illuminated wild animal sculptures rise high into the night sky. Head into the Light Vortex and marvel at the canopy of glistening pea-lights above you. There are Singing Trees, glowing fountains dancing in time to Christmas songs, and a magic Mountain as well as Father Christmas and his elves and more suprises.

Dates: November 22, 2018 - January 1, 2019

Tickets: www.zsl.org/zsl-london-zoo

7. Chessington Winter’s Tail, Chessington

(Image: Chessington World of Adventures Resort/Alec Riches)

Celebrate Christmas with the Gruffalo, visit Father Christmas in his magical grotto and enjoy favourite rides, including the Vampire. You will also be see the animals in Chessington’s Zoo and SEA LIFE centre.

You can go for a full day of festive fun, or as the sun sets and the lights twinkle, visit for a Twilight opening.

Dates: Selected dates from December 1 2018 - January 2 2019 as follows: Full days including twilight hours on December 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 20-23, 24; Twilight hours on December 4-7, 12-14, 17-19; Post Christmas days from December27-January 2

Tickets: On sale now at www.chessington.com

8. Ice skating at Somerset House, Strand

(Image: Getty)

Whether you are a seasoned skater or nervous novice, Somerset House's grand 18th-century courtyard will once again offer a magical backdrop to outdoor ice skating this winter.

Be the first to hear about how to get hold of tickets by signing up to the newsletter.

Dates: From November 2018

Tickets: Visit www.somersethouse.org.uk to sign up to the newsletter

9. Travel to Blenheim Palace on a steam train

(Image: The Steam Dreams Rail Company)

You’ll be able to board a steam train which leaves Victoria Station and calls at Hounslow station for a journey which will stop at Oxford, Cheltenham and Worcester.

If getting off at Oxford you can visit its Christmas market or travel by coach on to Blenheim Palace.

Oxford's Christmas market takes place on the beautiful and historic Broad Street while Cheltenham's Christmas market is regarded as one of the best in the UK. Worcester Cathedral is the burial place of King John.

Another steam train will also take passengers from London Victoria to Bath and its Christmas market on Wednesday, November 28.

Date: December 12 2018

Tickets: On sale now at www.SteamDreams.co.uk

10. Travel to Winchester Christmas market on a steam train

A beautiful steam train will be picking up passengers from Kensington Olympia for a magical Christmas trip to Winchester.

The train, which starts its journey at Ashford International station in Kent, travels to the market town of Alton in Hampshire from where you can take a pre-bookable coach trip to Winchester Christmas market.

Or you can carry on to Alresford and The Watercress Line – a 10-mile heritage railway line formally known as The Mid Hants Railway.

Date: December 14 2018

Tickets: On sale now at www.SteamDreams.co.uk

11. Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink, East Molesey

(Image: © Historic Royal Palaces)

Skate on an ice rink with Henry VIII’s royal palace as your impressive backdrop. You can whizz round the gleaming ice in the daytime sun or soak up the atmosphere at night with the palace lit up in the background.

Dates: November23 2018 – January 6 2019

Tickets: Visit www.hrp.org.uk/hampton-court-palace to keep an eye for when tickets go on sale and sign up for a newsletter.

12. Hogwarts in the Snow at Warner Bros. Studio Tour, Watford

2018 will conclude with the return of the Studio Tour’s popular festive feature, Hogwarts in the Snow.

The festive make-over will see part of the Great Hall transformed for the Yule Ball, the Gryffindor common room dressed for the season and a blanket of filmmaking snow covering the majestic Hogwarts castle model.

Visitors will even be able to touch samples of the different types of ‘snow’ used during production, each selected for its ability to float like falling snow, crunch under foot or glisten in the light like ice.

Dates: November 17 2018 - January 27 2019

Tickets: On sale now at www.wbstudiotour.co.uk

13. Lapland UK, Ascot

(Image: Lapland UK/Caroline True)

Set in Whitmoor Forest, the award-winning immersive and theatrical Christmas experience for children offers a tailor-made, three-and-a-half-hour journey through the magical Arctic homeland of Father Christmas and his elves.

Dates: Lapland UK usually runs from November 17 2018

Tickets: Remaining tickets go on general sale at midday on Monday, September 17 at www.laplanduk.co.uk