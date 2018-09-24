The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kensington Palace has been a royal residence since the 17th century and has been home to some of the most famous names in recent British history.

Famous architect Sir Christopher Wren was behind the building’s expansion, adding three-storey pavilions to each corner.

Queen Victoria grew up within the palace walls and Princess Diana lived there until her death.

But who exactly lives there right now and when can you take a tour of the grounds to see the palace and the gardens for yourself?

Who lives in Kensington Palace?

A total of 15 members of the royal family live there now. Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, stay there with their children Charlotte, George and Louis.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also live in the palace grounds.

As do the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank are recent additions to the palace, taking the tally of royals up to 15

When can I visit?

The palace is open to the public from 10am until 6pm every day, although the last admission is at 5pm.

Tickets cost £19.50 for adults and £9.70 for children (those under 16).