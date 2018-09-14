The video will start in 8 Cancel

Poppies which adorned the Tower of London four years ago in a breathtaking art display are returning to the capital this autumn at the Imperial War Museum (IWM).

Weeping Window, a cascade of several thousand handmade ceramic poppies, and its sister sculpture, Wave, which is a sweeping arch of bright red poppy heads suspended on towering stalks, were the striking key parts of “Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red” at the Tower of London in the summer and autumn of 2014.

Over the course of their time at the Tower, the sculptures by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper were gradually surrounded by a field of ceramic poppies.

It saw 888,246 poppies displayed, one for every British or Colonial life lost at the Front during the First World War. Together, the sculptures Wave and Weeping Window are made of more than 11,000 poppies.

(Image: 14-18 NOW Poppies Weeping Window, Caernarfon Castle, Wales)

Weeping Willow and Wave have been taken across the country on tour by 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme for the First World War centenary, to give people the chance to experience the impact of the ceramic poppy sculptures in a range of places of particular First World War resonance.

The final stop of the tour for Weeping Window is the Imperial War Museum in London, giving us another chance to admire it from Friday, October 5 to Sunday, November 18, 2018.

And it will be free to see it.

The Imperial war Museum North in Manchester is the final stop for Wave.

At the end of the tour the sculptures will become part of the Imperial War Museums’ collection.

Want to see Weeping Window in London? Here’s what you need to know:

Where it is: Imperial War Museum London, Lambeth Road, London, SE1 6HZ

When it is there: From Friday, October 5 to Sunday, November 18

How much it will cost to see it: It's free

Where you can find out more: Visit www.iwm.org.uk and www.1418now.org.uk/commissions/poppies-weeping-window-iwm-london