Igloos are returning to the River Thames at the Coppa Club near Tower Bridge.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 9 and you can book your time in the igloos online - as only a few opportunities will be available each day for walk-ins.

The cosy timber-framed igloos on the riverside terrace of the venue off Lower Thames Street have sheepskin rugs, fluffy blankets and a twinkling sky overhead in all weather.

With Perspex sliding doors, you can gaze out onto the River Thames while feeling all snug whatever the weather as you enjoy something to eat and drink.

And this year Coppa Club has teamed up with Sipsmith distillery to bring us a hot gin menu - yes, hot gin is actually a thing!

If you can't wait until October 9 to book, the igloos are unveiled this weekend with Ig-fest taking place on Saturday (October 6) from 4pm till late.

It will be a chance for everyone to get a first glimpse of this year's igloos.

This is what igloos looked like inside in Birmingham ...

At Ig-Fest there will be live music, followed by a DJ and complimentary Sipsmith hot G&Ts and gin-gerbread men for the first 200 guests.

Igloos will be available on a first come, first served basis from Saturday until Monday, October 8 before booking opens.

You can keep an eye on social media for updates and announcements - follow Coppa Club on Twitter and Instagram at @coppaclub and on Facebook at @WeAreCoppaClub.

You will be able to book online from Tuesday, October 9 here .