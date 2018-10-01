The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The weather in London doesn't permit outdoor drinking all year round but there are plenty of places you can enjoy a pint with a view of the river come wind, rain, snow or shine.

Few things beat a drink by the Thames and with riverside pubs abundant Londoners are spoilt for choice.

So whether you're sipping wine in The City or sitting back with a pint in Kingston, our list of London's best bankside boozers should help you choose the perfect spot.

From classic Sunday roasts to homemade ales and craft beers these are 11 brilliant pubs where you can enjoy a pint by the River Thames .

11. City Barge, Chiswick

27 Strand-On-The-Green, Chiswick, London W4 3PH

Nestled in leafy Chiswick , this 14th Century pub serves scrumptious a la carte cuisine in cosy British settings.

Right on the Thames Path t has a rocking view of the river from its outdoor seating area. There are three fire places inside the pub for those wanting to keep warm on chilly winter days and nights.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 12pm - 11pm

Friday: 12pm to 12am

Saturday: 10am to 12am

Sunday: 12pm to 10.30pm

Book a table: 020 8994 2148

Visit the pub's website here.

10. The Mayflower Pub, Rotherhithe

117 Rotherhithe St, London SE16 4NF

The Mayflower Pub takes the title of oldest pub on the Thames and boasts views of where the Mayflower Ship itself was moored in 1620.

Nestled in the heart of Rotherhithe it oozes history and is its decked jetty is the perfect place from which to watch the river flow by.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 11am - 11pm

Book a table: 020 7237 4088

Visit the pub's website here.

9. Town of Ramsgate, Wapping

62 Wapping High St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2PN

There's been a pub on this Wapping patch of the river since the War of the Roses in 1466.

The Town of Ramsgate since 1811 it serves simple British pub fare including steak and kidney pies as well as gourmet burgers and tasty bar snacks.

Opening hours

Sunday to Wednesday: 12pm - 11pm

Thursday to Saturday: 12pm to 12am

Book a table: 020 7481 8000

Visit the pub's website here.

8. The Ship, Wandsworth

41 Jews Row, Wandsworth, London SW18 1TB

This Wandsworth pub has been on the bank of the Thames since 1786 and serves a stonking Sunday roast as well as brunch and dinner.

It's run by Youngs and has a strong selection of beers, ales and spirits as well as selling winter warmers like hot toddies. It holds regular quiz nights and is regularly booked out for private events.

Opening hours

Sunday to Wednesday: 11am - 11pm

Thursday to Saturday: 11am to 12am

Book a table: 020 8870 9667

Visit the pub's website here.

7. Cutty Sark, Greenwich

4-6 Ballast Quay, London SE10 9PD

You can enjoy an unrivalled vista of London's river from the upstairs dining room of this historic Greenwich free house.

Named after the famous ship and a short walk away from where it's moored, the Cutty Sark has been a boozer for more than 200 years.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 11.30am - 11pm

Saturday: 12pm - 10.30pm

Book a table: 020 8858 3146

Visit the pub's website here.

6. Prospect Of Whitby, Greenwich

4-6 Ballast Quay, Greenwich, London, SE10 9PD

The shimmering towers of Canary Wharf can be seen across the water from this 1520 riverside haunt. The Prospect of Whitby is a Greene King pub has a large selection of cask and craft ales.

It serves simple pub food and tasty bar snacks.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 12pm -11pm

Friday to Saturday: 12pm- 12am

Sunday: 12pm - 10.30pm

Book a table: 020 7481 1095

Visit the pub's website here.

5. Trafalgar Tavern, Greenwich

Park Row, London SE10 9NW

You can sip a pint in style at this Regency era tavern and gaze at the Thames through its large bay windows.

The Trafalgar Tavern is another of Greenwich's riverside watering holes which shouldn't be missed.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 12pm-11pm

Saturday to Sunday: 10am-12am

Book a table: 020 3887 9886

Visit the pub's website here.

4. The Dove, Hammersmith

19 Upper Mall, Hammersmith, London W6 9TA

The Dove in Hammersmith 's riverside terrace gets decked out every year with people watching the Oxford vs Cambridge boat race.

It's a Fuller's-owned inn and serves a wide selection of beers and ales as well as putting on a decent Sunday lunch.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 11am -11pm

Sunday: 12pm -10.30pm

Book a table: 020 8748 9474

Visit the pub's website here.

3. The Gun, Poplar

27 Coldharbour, Poplar, London E14 9NS

You can gaze across the water at the former Millennium Dome from this Docklands watering hole.

The Gun is another Fuller's pub with a prime riverside location. As well as burgers and bar snacks, diners can indulge in à la carte offerings.

Opening hours

Monday-Saturday: 11.30am - 12am

Sunday: 11.30am to 11pm

Book a table: 0207 519 0075

Visit the pub's website here.

2. The Bell and Crown, Chiswick

11-13 Thames Rd, Chiswick, London W4 3PL

Sipping a pint by the river at this Chiswick haunt, it's easy to forget you're in London at all.

It's cosy inside furnishings and outside decking area make it great drinking spot for summer and winter.

Opening hours

Monday: 12pm to 11pm

Tuesday to Saturday: 11am to 11pm

Book a table: 020 8994 4164

Visit the pub's website here.

1. The Old Thameside Inn, London Bridge

Pickfords Wharf, Clink St, London SE1 9DG

A short stroll from Borough Market this riverside pub is a former warehouse and full of atmosphere. Sip a pint of cask ale with a view of the Thames surrounded by the bustling atmosphere of London Bridge.

The name of this pub says it all.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 11am to 11pm

Sunday: 11am to 10.30pm

Book a table: 020 7403 4243

Visit the pub's website here.