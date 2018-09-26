Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From the outside London's Natural History Museum could be mistaken for a cathedral - a palace of plants, taxidermy and even dinosaur skeletons it draws millions through its doors every year.

The Natural History Museum's imposing Gothic structure rises above South Kensington's bustling museum strip; Exhibition Road.

It rubs shoulders with the Victoria and Albert Museum (The V&A), is a stone's throw away from the Science Museum and has much of Imperial College London within walking distance.

Pompeii casts, a stuffed polar bear and a cup made from a human skull are just a few of the fascinating objects counted among the museum's collection, making it a must visit for all Londoners.

We've put together a guide of everything you need to know before stepping foot in The Natural History Museum so you can plan your visit with ease.

Is the National History Museum free?

One of the many brilliant things about The Natural History Museum is that admission to most of its collection is free and you can access its 36 permanent galleries without having to pay a penny.

There is a charge for some of its temporary exhibitions and events.

What's on at National History Museum in 2018?

There is a full list of current and upcoming exhibitions and events up until the end of 2018 on the Natural History Museum's here.

You can buy tickets for talks, events and even special movie nights from the museum's website here.

Since July 2017, The National History's Museum much-loved star, "Dippy" the Diplodocus dinosaur has been on a tour of the UK. He has been replaced by Hope, the magnificent blue whale, whose skeleton currently hangs in the museum's main hall.

(Image: Natural History Muesum)

Where is the Natural History Museum?

The Natural History Museum is in South Kensington on the corner of Exhibition Road, SW7 5BD. It has three entrances one on Cromwell Road, one on Exhibition Road and one at Queen's Gate.

How to get to the Natural History Museum by Tube, bus, bike and car

By Tube

South Kensington underground station (District, Piccadilly and Circle lines) is a five minute walk from the museum's Exhibition Road and Cromwell Road entrances.

The Queen's Gate entrance is a five minute walk from Gloucester Road station (District, Piccadilly and Circle lines.)

Both the Exhibition Road and Cromwell Road entrances have step free access.

(Image: TfL)

By bus

The following buses stop in South Kensington close to The Natural History Museum: 14, 49, 70, 74, 345, 360, 414, 430 and C1.

By bike

Cycling to the museum couldn't be easier with cycle racks on Exhibition Road and Barclays Cycle Hire docking stations outside its Exhibition Road entrance. There are also Barclays bike stations on Thurloe Place, near South Kensington Tube station.

By car

Visitors are advised not to come by car as the museum does not have a car park and parking around the museum is limited. South Kensington tube station is served by the District, Piccadilly and Circle lines and is a five minute walk from the museum.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Natural History Museum opening hours

The museum is open every day from 10am to 5.50pm. Last entry is at 5.30pm. It is closed for a short time over Christmas from December 24 to December 26.

What is accessibility like at The Natural History Museum?

Both the Exhibition Road and Cromwell Road entrances to the museum have step free access for wheelchair users.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Blue Badge holders' parking

There are a small number of parking spaces on-site at the museum for Blue Badge holders. Blue Badge holders should book in advance by calling: (0)20 7942 6230.

These parking spaces can be accessed via Queen’s Gate, SW7 5HD, to the west of the Museum.

There are also twelve Blue Badge parking spaces on Exhibition Road. These spaces are managed by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and can't be booked in advance. You can park there for four hours between 8.30am and 6.30pm. For more information visit Kensington and Chelsea Council's website here.