Armed police officers and paramedics are at the scene of a confirmed shooting in Rayners Lane this afternoon (Tuesday, August 21).
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that two males were found with gunshot injuries - and later confirmed that two arrests have been made.
Specialist firearms officers are at the scene and police helicopters are out searching for suspects.
Twitter user Noel the Great said: "Possible firearms incident/shots fired at Rayners lane."
Footage taken in Alexandra Avenue, in Harrow, shows officers from the Met Police and London Ambulance Service at the scene as a police helicopter circles above.
Police have also been pictured going into the Chicken Cottage in Alexandra Avenue, Rayners Lane.
The double shooting follows a triple shooting just a few miles away last night outside Kingsbury station.
You can follow our live blog below for all the latest updates on this breaking incident.
Key Events
Investigation launched after suspected shoot-out
Metropolitan Police has stated that there was a suspected shoot out in Alexandra Avenue and two people who were standing with the victims were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were allegedly fired by people riding a moped.
A spokesman said:
At this early stage it is believed that a male fired shots at another group of males before fleeing the scene with an accomplice on a moped.
Two males who had fled the scene were located in a fenced area nearby suffering from gunshot wounds.
The injured males are believed to be aged 18 and 24 years. They were conveyed to hospital; neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
Two males aged 18 and 25, who were with the victims at the scene, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports that there had been shots fired in return at the males on the moped.
They have been taken to west London police stations where they remain in custody at this time.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident and officers continue to trace the males on the moped.
A crime scene is in place.
Fake footage circling on social media
Footage claimed to be of police and paramedics attending to victims of today’s shooting is circulating on social media but is actually of a completely separate incident in Camberwell.
"Please stop this"
Locals tweeted images and video from the scene are using social media to raise awareness of the increased numbers of violent crimes.
“London please stop this,” tweeted one resident who came home to discover the area cordoned off.
Another tweeted: “Shooting in Rayners Lane a few hours ago. That and Kingsbury yesterday.. whats going on? NW families and friends, take care!”
First pictures of scene
Images of the scene are now emerging as crowds continue to gather around the police cordon.
Read the full article here.
Sirens heard more than three hours later
Residents in Harrow are reportedly hearing the continued noise of sirens more than three and-a-half hours after the shooting.
A police helicopter can also be heard still hovering around the area.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two male victims suffered gunshot wounds in Alexandra Avenue shortly after 5pm.
The victims are currently being treated at a major trauma center.
It is believed they were shot by a man who fled the scene with an accomplice on a moped.
Footage shows crowds gathering
Footage taken from the scene shows crowds gathering around the police cordon marking the spot where two men suffered gunshot wounds.
Men hospitalised with gunshot wounds
The police spokesman continued:
Two males suffering from gunshot wounds were located in the garden of a nearby residential address having fled the scene.
They have been conveyed to hospital; we await an update on their conditions.
Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A Met spokesman confirmed two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police were called at 5.09pm on Tuesday, 21 August to Raynors Lane, Harrow, near the station, following reports of a shooting.
A male is reported to have fired shots at another group of males before fleeing the scene with an accomplice on a moped
Officers attended along with specialist firearms colleagues.
Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder; they have been taken to a west London police station.
A crime scene is in place.
Enquiries continue.
Images show crowds gathering
Images taken by passer-by, Gopi Ratnam show crowds beginning to gather as police officers remain in the cordoned area.
Huge police hunt taking place
A huge police hunt is taking place for gunmen in Harrow.
Armed police remain at the scene and officers have been seen going into Chicken Cottage.
Read more about the hunt for the suspects here.
'Please avoid the area'
Police in Harrow have asked Harrow residents to avoid the area around Alexandra Avenue.
“Police are currently investigating an incident on High Worple at the junction with Alexandra Avenue.
“The junction is closed to traffic and pedestrians. Please avoid the area.
“Thank you for your understanding.”
Armed police in Harrow
Armed police currently remain at the scene of the shooting.
A police spokesman said that suspects are still being searched for by police.
Emergency services in Rayners Lane after shooting
Two rushed to major trauma centre
Two people have been rushed to a major trauma centre “as a priority”.
London Ambulance Service said they were called at 5.10pm
“We were called at 5.10pm today to reports of a shooting in Alexandra Avenue, Harrow.
“We sent two ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated two people at the scene and took them by road to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
Rayners Lane shooting is less than 24 hours after three shot in Kingsbury
This afternoon’s incident comes less than 24 hours after three people were shot outside Kingsbury Underground station.
Police had responded to reports of gunfire on Kingsbury High Road, in Brent, at around 9.45pm on Monday evening (August 20).
Two men – aged 18 and 24 - were rushed to hospital and a 30-year-old woman received a gunshot wound.
Footage from scene of double shooting
Where is the police cordon?
Police confirm shooting
A police spokesman has confirmed a double shooting in Harrow.
The suspects are currently at large, police suggest.
“Police called at 5.09pm, two males discovered with gunshot injuries
“Specialist firearms officers in attendance and NPAS supporting search for suspects”
'Possible firearms incident' in Harrow
A number of police officers and paramedics have been called to Rayners Lane this afternoon.
There are a number of reports of a “possible firearms incident” in Alexandra Avenue.
Footage and pictures from the scene show police and paramedics in attendance.
At this stage, a firearms incident has not been confirmed and getwestlondon is awaiting further details from Metropolitan Police.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.