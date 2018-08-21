Armed police officers and paramedics are at the scene of a confirmed shooting in Rayners Lane this afternoon (Tuesday, August 21).

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that two males were found with gunshot injuries - and later confirmed that two arrests have been made.

Specialist firearms officers are at the scene and police helicopters are out searching for suspects.

Twitter user Noel the Great said: "Possible firearms incident/shots fired at Rayners lane."

Footage taken in Alexandra Avenue, in Harrow, shows officers from the Met Police and London Ambulance Service at the scene as a police helicopter circles above.

Police have also been pictured going into the Chicken Cottage in Alexandra Avenue, Rayners Lane.

The double shooting follows a triple shooting just a few miles away last night outside Kingsbury station.

You can follow our live blog below for all the latest updates on this breaking incident.