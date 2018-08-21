The video will start in 8 Cancel

Crowds continue to gather around the police cordon close to Rayners Lane tube station.

The scene marks the spot where two men suffered gunshot wounds in a suspected drive-by shooting during Tuesday evening rush-hour (August 21).

Emergency services arrived outside Chicken Cottage in Alexandra Avenue shortly after 5pm and armed police officers remain in the busy street which is surrounded by police tape.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and enquiries are ongoing, a Metropolitan Police spokesman told getwestlondon .

Photographs and footage taken from the scene show crowds surrounding the area where suspected attackers aimed at the two victims, who are now being treated in a major trauma centre.

Police officers were called to the scene close to the tube station at 5.09pm following reports of a shooting.

Police initially said a male was reported to have fired shots at another group of males and fled the scene on a moped, though they now say the two males arrested were at the scene with the victims, and that those arrested were not those on the moped.

"Officers attended along with specialist firearms colleagues," a spokesman said.

"Two males suffering from gunshot wounds were located in the garden of a nearby residential address having fled the scene.

"They have been conveyed to hospital; we await an update on their conditions."

He continued: "Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder; they have been taken to a west London police station.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue."

An air ambulance was also spotted at the scene as emergency service crew rush to the victims' aid.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman previously said: "We sent two ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated two people at the scene and took them by road to a major trauma centre as a priority."

Today's double shooting comes less than 24 hours after a triple shooting just a few miles away outside Kingsbury Tube station.

In that incident two men, aged 18 and 24, and a woman, aged 30, were found suffering from gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed this morning that the two male victims remained in hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening. The woman has been discharged from hospital.

