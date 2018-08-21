The video will start in 8 Cancel

A huge police hunt is taking place this evening (Tuesday, August 21) after a shooting in Rayners Lane .

Two males were discovered with gunshot injuries just after 5pm.

Footage taken in Alexandra Avenue shows officers from the Met Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service at the scene as a police helicopter circles above.

Police have been pictured going into the Chicken Cottage in Alexandra Avenue.

A police spokesman confirmed that a search is currently taking place for the gunmen.

He told Get West London: “Police were called at 5.09pm and two males were discovered with gunshot injuries.

“Specialist firearms officers are in attendance and NPAS (the National Police Air Service) are supporting the search for suspects.”

Today's double shooting comes less than 24 hours after a triple shooting just a few miles away outside Kingsbury Tube station.

In that incident two men, aged 18 and 24, and a woman, aged 30, were found suffering from gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed this morning that the two male victims remained in hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening. The woman has been discharged.

In relation to the Rayners Lane double shooting, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.10pm today to reports of a shooting in Alexandra Avenue, Harrow.

“We sent two ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated two people at the scene and took them by road to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

For the latest updates from this developing story follow our live blog by clicking here .