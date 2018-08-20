The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three people have been shot this evening outside Kingsbury Underground station.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on Kingsbury High Road, in Brent, at around 9.45pm this evening (Monday, August 20).

Three people were found with gunshot wounds outside the station but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made as the hunt for the suspects continues.

The Met Police have said the incident is not terror related.

Pictures posted on social media show numerous emergency vehicles in the area as the busy high street was closed to traffic.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police and LAS (London Ambulance Service) were alerted at around 9.45pm on Monday, August 20 to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road.

"Officers from Brent attended the location along with London Ambulance Service.

"They found three people suffering injuries. We await assessment of their condition.

"A crime scene is in place and local roads are closed.

"There has been no arrest at this early stage."

Jubilee line services to Kingsbury station were temporarily suspended as officers dealt with the incident.

A Transport for London spokesperson wrote on Twitter: "Kingsbury: Closed - Station closed while the police carry out an investigation outside the station.

"London Underground tickets are being accepted on local bus services."