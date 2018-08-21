The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers are now treating the incident in Rayners Lane as a suspected shoot-out between two groups of men close to the tube station.

The first gunshot was fired shortly after 5pm in Alexandra Avenue on Tuesday (August 21).

Two men aged 18 and 24 are being treated in a major trauma center, however their injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

According to Metropolitan Police the victims were injured after a male shot at a group outside Chicken Cottage before fleeing the scene on a moped.

An 18 and 25-year-old, who were believed to be standing with the victims at the time of the shooting have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly firing back at the pair on the moped.

A police cordon remains in place while officers continue to investigate the incident.

(Image: Gopi Ratnam)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "At 5.09pm on Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting near the station at Rayners Lane, Harrow.

"Officers attended along with specialist firearms colleagues.

"At this early stage it is believed that a male fired shots at another group of males before fleeing the scene with an accomplice on a moped.

"Two males who had fled the scene were located in a fenced area nearby suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured males are believed to be aged 18 and 24 years. They were conveyed to hospital; neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition," he continued.

"Two males aged 18 and 25, who were with the victims at the scene, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports that there had been shots fired in return at the males on the moped.

"They have been taken to west London police stations where they remain in custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident and officers continue to trace the males on the moped."

(Image: UKsnapper/@TheTomRiley)

A London Ambulance Service spokesman previously said: "We sent two ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated two people at the scene and took them by road to a major trauma centre as a priority."

Nearby residents continue to report sightings of police helicopters circling the area as sirens echo down the residential streets.

(Image: Gopi Ratnam)

Today's double shooting comes less than 24 hours after a triple shooting just a few miles away outside Kingsbury Tube station.

In that incident two men, aged 18 and 24, and a woman, aged 30, were found suffering from gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed this morning that the two male victims remained in hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening. The woman has been discharged from hospital.

Keep up to date as the incident unfolds by following our live blog here.