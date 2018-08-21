The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have given an update on the injuries suffered by three people shot close to Kingsbury Tube station last night (Monday) in the latest shocking incident of violence on London's streets.

The Metropolitan Police responded to reports of gunfire on Kingsbury High Road, in Brent, at around 9.45pm.

Officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) found two men and a woman had suffered gunshot injuries.

They were taken to hospital by LAS.

Both men – aged 18 and 24 - remain in hospital; neither is in a life-threatening condition.

The 30-year-old woman has been discharged from hospital.

A crime scene remains in place this morning (Tuesday) and local roads are closed.

There has been no arrest so far.

On social media, shocked residents and people out for the night shared warnings, urging friends to take care.

Police quickly confirmed the incident wasn't terror related.

Anyone with information that may assist the police investigation is asked to call Trident officers on 101 quoting the reference CAD 7952aug20.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.