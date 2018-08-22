The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have provided more information about the double shooting in Rayners Lane as two men continue to receive treatment in hospital.

The first gunshot was fired shortly after 5pm in Alexandra Avenue, near to the tube station, on Tuesday (August 21).

Met Police officers and specialist firearms colleagues were called at 5.09pm

Two men were found in a fenced area suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital and on Wednesday morning (August 22) a Met Police spokesman said neither is believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

According to Metropolitan Police the victims were injured after a male shot at a group outside Chicken Cottage in the area of Harrow before fleeing the scene with an accomplice on a moped.

Initial enquiries at the scene led to a report of further gunshots being fired from someone other than the male who escaped on the moped.

Police now believe this was not the case and at this time it is understood there was only one shooter.

Two other men - aged 18 and 25 - were arrested near to the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. They were taken to west London police stations and have since been released under investigation.

Officers from the Trident Area and Gang Crime Command are investigating.

A crime scene remained in place on Wednesday morning.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman previously said: "We sent two ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated two people at the scene and took them by road to a major trauma centre as a priority."

Nearby residents reported spotting police helicopters circling the area as sirens echoed down the residential streets.

The double shooting came less than 24 hours after a triple shooting just a few miles away outside Kingsbury Tube station.

In that incident two men, aged 18 and 24, and a woman, aged 30, were found suffering from gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed on Tuesday morning (August 21) that the two male victims remained in hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening. The woman has been discharged from hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the Rayners Lane incident or has information is asked to call Trident officers via 101 quoting reference CAD 5616/aug21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.