A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Isleworth.
The victim was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle by armed police officers in Holme Court, just after 9pm on Wednesday (November 14).
He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and his condition is described as "stable".
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting at this stage, police have said.
A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called by LAS at 9.08pm on Wednesday, November 14, to Holme Court, Isleworth, following reports of a shooting.
"Officers attended with specialist firearms colleagues. A male was discovered in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
"He was taken to a west London hospital where he is described as being in a stable condition."
The spokesman added a crime scene remained in place on Thursday morning (November 15), and confirmed officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command are investigating.
Man shot in Hayes in October
On October 4 a man took himself to hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound in Lansbury Drive.
The victim was shot in the arm during an attack in the residential road.
Police questioned him and had cordoned off Landsbury Drive in Hayes to investigate the attack.
The victim, who is in his 20s, is in a stable condition.
Student gunned down in Hayes last month
A murder investigation was launched last month after Hayes student Hashim Ali was shot while sitting as a passenger in a car in Central Avenue, just off Uxbridge Road and near the junction with Addison Road, in Hayes.
Moments later he was being rushed towards Hillingdon Hospital by the driver of the black Mercedes, which eventually struck some cars and pedestrians in West Drayton Road on October 11.
Police found Mr Ali suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle. He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics .
The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with police, before being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has been bailed to a date in early November, police said.
Juskiran Sidhu, 27, of Hayes and Phillip Fashakin, 36, have been charged with murder. they are due to appear at the Old Bailey early next year.
Gun fired at parade of shops in Hayes
Shots were also fired on a parade of shops in Hayes on Sunday afternoon (November 11).
Police were called to Broadway Parade, on Coldharbour Lane, at 5.25pm on following reports of a shot fired.
Officers rushed to the location and recovered pellets. No one was found to be injured.
Not the first shooting this week
Across London there has also been a worrying wave of stabbings and shootings over the past fortnight.
The crimewave has led to renewed questions being asked about whether the police have sufficient resources.
On Monday (November 12), a man and woman who were rushed to hospital after being shot in Harlesden.
The pair, believed to be aged in their 20s, were found with gunshot injuries in Church Road and were taken to hospital by emergency services. Their injuries were described by police as “non life-threatening”.
'I heard three gun shots', says witness
One witness told this website he heard three shots fired yesterday evening, and added he could see police searching a car in Holme Court at around 9.45pm.
The glass of the passenger window of the vehicle was shattered, and normal police officers, armed officers and a sniffer dog team were spotted.
Crime scene remains in place
Following last night's shooting, here is Metropolitan Police's full statement;
Police were called by LAS at 9.08pm on Wednesday, November 14 to Holme Court, Isleworth following reports of a shooting.
Officers attended with specialist firearms colleagues.
A male was discovered in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a west London hospital where he is described as being in a stable condition.
At this stage there have been no arrests.
A crime scene remains in place.
Officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command investigate.
Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7960/14 Nov.
Where did the shooting happen?
The man was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Holme Court, Isleworth.
Holme Court is a gated development off Twickenham Road.
