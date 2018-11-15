A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Isleworth.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle by armed police officers in Holme Court, just after 9pm on Wednesday (November 14).

He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and his condition is described as "stable".

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting at this stage, police have said.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called by LAS at 9.08pm on Wednesday, November 14, to Holme Court, Isleworth, following reports of a shooting.

"Officers attended with specialist firearms colleagues. A male was discovered in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

"He was taken to a west London hospital where he is described as being in a stable condition."

The spokesman added a crime scene remained in place on Thursday morning (November 15), and confirmed officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command are investigating.

