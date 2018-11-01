Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with murdering Hashim Abdalla Ali in Hayes, three weeks after he was shot.

Juskiran Sidhu was arrested by Metropolitan Police on Tuesday (October 30) at an address in Birmingham, and charged the following day with murder.

The 27-year-old is being held in custody ahead of an appearance at Uxbridge Magistrates' court on Thursday (November 1).

The victim, Hashim Abdalla Ali, was shot while sitting as a passenger in a car in Central Avenue just off Uxbridge Road and near the junction with Addison Road, police believe.

Moments later he was being rushed towards Hillingdon Hospital by the driver of the black Mercedes, which eventually struck some cars and pedestrians in West Drayton Road on October 11.

(Image: James Carson)

The crash occurred just a few minutes after when police believe Hashim was shot, and police found Hashim suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle.

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with police, before being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has been bailed to a date in early November, police said.

Hashim, a 22-year-old from Hayes, was described by a friend as "one in a million".

(Image: Kamrul Uddin)

Kamrul Uddin, 22, who described Hashim as his "best friend and brother", said: "Hashim was one in a million, he was loved and a caring person, who always had a smile on his face.

"He was a very smart kid, who loved his family, friends and football.

"It's really hard at the moment for me. We were very young and always happy."

He added that Hashim went to university in Northampton, where he studied sports science.

Posting to Twitter on the day of his death, another friend wrote that Hashim was a "clean-hearted guy".

Superintendent Ricky Kandohla, who is in charge of neighbourhoods policing in Hillingdon as well as Ealing and Hounslow, told Getwestlondon: "We have a high uniformed presence to ensure local communities and businesses are aware that we are there for them.

"These are rare incidents that we want to prevent and stop from happening. A fatal shooting is very rare.

"At the moment there isn't anything in terms of community tensions, there is no increase in that.

"We have been liaising with communities by providing high visibility assurance patrols from dedicated ward officers and Safer Neighbourhood teams."