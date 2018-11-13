Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have given an update on the man and woman who were rushed to hospital after being shot in Harlesden.

The pair, believed to be aged in their 20s, were found with gunshot injuries in Church Road on Monday night (November 12) and were taken to hospital by emergency services.

Metropolitan Police said their injuries are "non life-threatening" on Tuesday morning (November 13).

Armed police were called at 7.52pm to reports of a shooting in Church Road and a crime scene was put in place while officers investigated what exactly happened.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing," a spokesman for the Met said.

Reverend Chris Phillips, who is the vicar at St Mary Willesden, on Neasden Lane, sent his prayers to the two victims following the attack.

He said on Twitter: "Please pray for the victims of a shooting in my parish this evening. Heavy police presence across the road from the church."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 6607. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This is the second shooting in as many days in west London, with gunshots fired on a parade of shops in Hayes on Sunday afternoon (November 11).

There were no injuries in that shooting.

Across London there has also been a worrying wave of stabbings over the past fortnight.

The crimewave has led to renewed questions being asked about whether the police have sufficient resources.