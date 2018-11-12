Police are investigating after a gun was fired by someone at a parade of shops in Hayes.

Metropolitan Police were called to Broadway Parade, on Coldharbour Lane, at 5.25pm on Sunday (November 11) following reports of a shot fired.

Officers rushed to the location and recovered pellets. No one was found to be injured.

Police are now investigating the shooting, although no arrests have been made at this stage.

The shooting comes after a murder investigation was launched last month after Hayes student Hashim Ali was shot while sitting as a passenger in a car in Central Avenue, just off Uxbridge Road and near the junction with Addison Road.

Moments later he was being rushed towards Hillingdon Hospital by the driver of the black Mercedes, which eventually struck some cars and pedestrians in West Drayton Road on October 11.

In the same month, on October 4, a man in his 20s took himself to hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound in Lansbury Drive.

The victim was shot in the arm during an attack in the residential road and the police issued an appeal for witnesses.

