A young man admitted himself to a west London hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm after an attack in Hayes .

The victim, who is in his 20s, arrived at the hospital shortly after 11.10pm on Thursday (October 4) and is in a stable condition.

Police questioned him and have cordoned off Landsbury Drive in Hayes to investigate the attack.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Police were informed of a man who had self-presented himself at a west London hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.



"Officers attended and established the man aged in his twenties was shot once in Hayes.



"The victim remains in a stable condition.





"Detailed enquiries into the full circumstances of this attack continue but no arrests have yet been made."

This incident comes less than a year after a shooting at a Hayes address left a man in life-threatening condition in December 2017.