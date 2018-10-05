A young man admitted himself to a west London hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm after an attack in Hayes .
The victim, who is in his 20s, arrived at the hospital shortly after 11.10pm on Thursday (October 4) and is in a stable condition.
Police questioned him and have cordoned off Landsbury Drive in Hayes to investigate the attack.
A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Police were informed of a man who had self-presented himself at a west London hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
"Officers attended and established the man aged in his twenties was shot once in Hayes.
"The victim remains in a stable condition.
"Detailed enquiries into the full circumstances of this attack continue but no arrests have yet been made."
This incident comes less than a year after a shooting at a Hayes address left a man in life-threatening condition in December 2017.