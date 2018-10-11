Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The shocking shooting in Hayes this afternoon that has left a man dead is just the latest in a series that have rocked west London in recent weeks.

Despite the valiant efforts of paramedics who treated the victim in the street he died at the scene.

A car crashed into pedestrians and vehicles in West Drayton Road, in Hayes.

A passenger in the car was found to have a gunshot wound.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he was shot at the Lidl on Uxbridge Road.

A triple shooting in Kingsbury two months ago marked the beginning of a string of incidents in west London, with others following in Rayners Lane, Hayes and Southall, resulting in a total of 10 injuries.

These are the shootings which have rocked west London in the space of eight weeks.

Kingsbury, August 20

Three people were injured after being shot in Kingsbury High Road, close to the Tube station on Monday, August 20.

Gunshots were heard at 9.45pm and emergency services arrived to find two men aged 18 and 24 and a 30-year-old woman with gunshot injuries.

The incident was later linked to a second shooting in Harrow which happened the following day.

Rayners Lane, August 21

(Image: UKsnapper/@TheTomRiley)

Less than 24 hours later, two men also aged 18 and 24 were rushed to hospital, following a shooting in Alexandra Avenue, Rayners Lane.

The first shot was heard shortly after 5pm on Tuesday August 21, outside Chicken Cottage.

According to the Met Police the victims were injured after a man shot at a group before fleeing the scene on a moped.

The force later stated that it was believed the shooting was linked to the one in Kingsbury the night before.

Southall, August 23

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

The third shooting in a week took place in a residential street in Southall.

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital after being shot outside his home in St Mary's Avenue North, late on the night of Thursday, August 23.

A neighbour described hearing piercing screams and rushing out to the residential street to discover the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest and back.

Hayes, October 4

(Image: Google Maps)

A man in his 20s took himself to hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound in Lansbury Drive.

The victim was shot in the arm during an attack in the residential road and the police issued an appeal for witnesses.

Southall, October 9

Locals described hearing several gunshots being fired in Abbotts Road.

Bullet holes were found in a shop wall following the incident at around 8.40pm and a nearby restaurant worker claimed those responsible may have been riding a moped or bike.

According to police, there were no reported injuries or arrests following the incident.

Hayes, October 11

(Image: James Carson)

A passenger in a Mercedez Benz which crashed into pedestrians in Hayes died after he was found with a gunshot wound.

Emergency services were called to West Drayton Road at around 2.40pm.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries but the passenger of the car, who is reported to have been shot at the nearby Lidl in Uxbridge Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.