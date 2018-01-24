This is your one-week warning!

We're just seven days away from the final day of the transfer window, and depending on your views on things it either can't come quicker enough or there's just not enough time left.

Chelsea have made moves, as have Fulham, but at the moment it's all quiet on the incomings front at Brentford and QPR, with the Bees only signing that of Emiliano Marcondes which was done in the summer, while the Rs are continuing their cull at the club.

The clock is ticking now for our west London clubs to get deals done, with Fulham hoping to keep hold of their star players before the deadline.

We'll have live updates throughout the day of all the done deals and rumours swirling round the country.

