This is your one-week warning!
We're just seven days away from the final day of the transfer window, and depending on your views on things it either can't come quicker enough or there's just not enough time left.
Chelsea have made moves, as have Fulham, but at the moment it's all quiet on the incomings front at Brentford and QPR, with the Bees only signing that of Emiliano Marcondes which was done in the summer, while the Rs are continuing their cull at the club.
The clock is ticking now for our west London clubs to get deals done, with Fulham hoping to keep hold of their star players before the deadline.
We'll have live updates throughout the day of all the done deals and rumours swirling round the country.
Lynch lifts lift on insecurities
QPR’s Joel Lynch has lifted the lid on his insecurities at the club, admitted he’s keen to show what he’s capable of.
He also said he’s gutted at how his time at Loftus Road has gone so far.
Newcastle eyeing up another striker?
Newcastle and Stoke are keen on Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke.
That is according to Kicker, who say the Premier League duo are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.
He has nine goals in 16 starts this season.
Judge clarifies statements
Alan Judge has clarified statements he made about having to leave Brentford on loan to get minutes.
The Irishman has insisted he’s made no demands of Brentford, and would only go elsewhere to get minutes if it works for both himself and the club.
West Brom move for Schürrle
Former Chelsea man André Schürrle could be heading to West Brom in a loan move.
The World Cup winner is currently at Dortmund but has only mad 17 appearances for the side since joining in 2016.
Could that mean a move for Cairney is off the table?
Mascherano to Chine
Looks like Barcelona have confirmed an agreement with Hebei China Fortune for the transfer of Javier Mascherano.
Former Fulham man heading to Palace?
Crystal Palace are favourites to sign former Fulham and Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.
The Frenchman was left out as Celtic beat Partick Thistle on Tuesday night.
He has been linked with Brighton in the past but Palace are now leading the chase.
PSG leading the race for Courtois?
PSG are now leading the chase for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, according to AS.
Chelsea are hopeful of tying Courtois down to a new deal but negotiations are ongoing.
Courtois has previously been linked with Real Madrid as they look for a new long-term No.1
But AS reports PSG are now in pole position to sign Courtois, if he opts to leave Stamford Bridge.
Former QPR man on the move
Remember Alejandro Faurlin?
Well, he’s on the move this January and has headed to Real Mallorca, who are now in the Spanish third division.
What a career for the Argentine...
No bids for Cairney
And let’s start off with this story from last night - reports suggested West Brom had a £15m bid for Cairney rejected by Fulham, but we understand that isn’t the case and that no bid has been made.
He won’t be leaving - Fulham are adamant no key players will leave and have fought off interest for both Ryan Sessegnon and Ryan Fredericks.
