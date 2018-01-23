The video will start in 8 Cancel

No bids have been made for Tom Cairney, despite reports to the contrary today on Twitter.

Reports have suggest West Brom were making a £12m bid for the Fulham captain, while further reports today suggested that the club have now rejected a £15m bid, but GetWestLondon understands from sources at the club that no such bids have been made.

Cairney was in full training today and the club are sticking to their stance that no key players will be leaving Craven Cottage this January, with Tony Khan issuing a statement saying Ryan Sessegnon won't be sold despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

The 27-year-old was subject to a £20m bid from Newcastle in the summer and has since signed a new deal - one of the longest at the club.

