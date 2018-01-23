The video will start in 8 Cancel

Queens Park Rangers fans will probably never forget Alejandro Faurlin.

The Argentine spent seven seasons at Loftus Road and was named the club's player of the year in his first season, helping the Hoops to the Premier League.

His time in England was not without controversy though, with his move from Instituto in violation of FA rules over third-party ownership - something that incurred a fine from the Football Association, but not a points penalty.

Faurlin left the Loftus Road outfit in 2016, signing for Getafe.

But after just one season there he moved to Cruz Azul in Mexico. That move did not work out and the 31-year-old has now returned to Spain, but has dropped down the leagues having signed for third tier side Real Mallorca, who just five years ago were in La Liga.

The island side will be hoping the former Hoops man can help them back into the second tier this season.

