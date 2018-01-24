Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joel Lynch has spoken candidly about his time at QPR, saying he's 'gutted with how his time there has gone so far.

Speaking to the club's website, the defender lifted the lid on his insecurities, and admitted that he's keen to show the fans what he's capable of.

“I am desperate to do well here,” Lynch told www.qpr.co.uk .

“I know what people must think, that I’m injured quite a lot but it’s just been really unfortunate for me and I am absolutely gutted with the way my QPR career has started to be completely honest.

“I haven’t been able to have a long run of games and it’s incredibly frustrating. I am desperate to do well for QPR and for the fans to like me as a player and appreciate what I can do.”

“That was a really frustrating time because it happened just after I’d come back from the hamstring injury,” he says.

“It was an unfortunate one but it has given me the time to work really hard in the gym and get as fit as possible.

“It hasn’t been a complete negative for me because I have used the time as best I could. I have lost weight, got myself lean and I’m feeling a lot better now because of that.”

