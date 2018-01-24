Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alan Judge has admitted that he may need to leave on loan to get minutes, but has insisted he isn't demanding anything of Brentford .

The Irishman spoke to the Sunday Times after being told he wasn't in the matchday squad to face Reading last weekend, with the paper saying Judge was demanding the club to play him or let him leave on loan.

But speaking to the official website, the 29-year-old stated he hasn't demanded anything of the club, but admits he needs minutes elsewhere, but only if it works for both himself and Brentford.

He said: "I'm in a sticky patch at the minute, the team's doing really well, performing brilliantly and if it comes to end of the month if I'm still not around I'll speak to Brentford and we might consider what's best for us.

"They know I've been out for two years, I want to play, but I understand the team's doing well, it's not a case of me demanding to play but I might have to get some minutes somewhere else, which if it works for both of us fair enough, if not I'll be here working hard to get into the team."

Judge has been playing regularly in B team games since returning from injury, and he's insisted he's more than happy to train after being out for two years.

He added: "It felt good to play 90 minutes and I look forward to another 90 minutes next week hopefully, there's another B team game at Bristol, so that would be nice,.

"I was hoping to be back a bit sooner, but over Christmas there's not games, so you have to just bide your time. I've had about 400 minutes, but would like a lot more under my belt.

"It was a bit weird [winning 9-1], with all first teamers we had playing, but the attitude was right and we got out of it what we needed, which was fitness.

"It was useful, the team played a different formation, it was a different position for me, I'm learning different things.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

"Bit of stiffness, aching on the leg, but that's something you get used to, next time I play 90 hopefully a bit less.

"Get another game next Tuesday, another 90 minutes under my belt.

"More than happy to train, I haven't trained for the last two years, just getting out on the pitch is what I'm happy doing.

"You have to back yourself thinking that you're good enough, I'd like to think I can add something to the team what that is we don't know, we'll wait and see if I get the chance and if the chance comes round I'll be ready for it.

"I don't really feel like I'm back, I know I got 20 minutes [in the cup] and I felt like I did ok but to get back in a Championship game would be great, that's the next step."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .