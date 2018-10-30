Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coloured pink on the tube map, the Hammersmith & City line runs between Barking, east London and Hammersmith in west London.

The service provides a convenient direct route through the heart of the cities financial district and to some of the capitals busiest train stations, including: Paddington, King's Cross St Pancras and Euston.

There are a total of 29 stops and crosses boundary zones 1-4.

Here is every stop on the Hammersmith & City line:

Barking

East Ham

Upton Park

Plaistow

West Ham

Bromley-by-Bow

Bow Road

Mile End

Stepney Green

Whitechapel

Aldgate East

Liverpool Street

Moorgate

Liverpool Street is a major train station with services to Stanstead Airport, Chingford, Braintree, Ipswich and other destinations. Aldgate East station is a short walk away from bustling Brick Lane where there is exciting markets, bars, famous curry houses and galleries of street art.

East London is also home to some compelling museums that are ready to be explored.

Barbican

Farringdon

King's Cross St Pancras

Euston Square

Great Portland Street

Baker Street

Passengers can exit at Baker Street station for popular attraction Madame Tussauds, or alight at Farringdon to explore the fascinating jewellery shops on the famous Hatton Gardens.

King's Cross St Pancras is one of London's busiest stations connecting the capital with Cambridge, Aberdeen, York, Hull, Bradford, Leeds, Edinburgh and other destinations.

Edgware Road

Paddington

Royal Oak

Westbourne Park

Ladbroke Grove

Paddington is also a popular train station with connections to the Circle, District and Bakerloo tube lines along with National Rail services to major destinations including Bristol, Reading and Heathrow Airport.

Ladbroke Grove is located a stones throw away from the quirky markets and shops on Portobello Road.

Latimer Road

Wood Lane

Shepherd's Bush Market

Goldhawk Road

Hammersmith

Hammersmith station is in zone two and is also served by the Circle line. Across the road in the other Hammersmith tube station there is access to the District and Piccadilly lines. Hammersmith Apollo is also a short walk away.