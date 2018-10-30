Coloured pink on the tube map, the Hammersmith & City line runs between Barking, east London and Hammersmith in west London.

The service provides a convenient direct route through the heart of the cities financial district and to some of the capitals busiest train stations, including: Paddington, King's Cross St Pancras and Euston.

There are a total of 29 stops and crosses boundary zones 1-4.

Here is every stop on the Hammersmith & City line:

  • Barking
  • East Ham
  • Upton Park
  • Plaistow
  • West Ham
  • Bromley-by-Bow
The Hammersmith & City line starts/end at Barking station
  • Bow Road
  • Mile End
  • Stepney Green
  • Whitechapel
  • Aldgate East
  • Liverpool Street
  • Moorgate

Liverpool Street is a major train station with services to Stanstead Airport, Chingford, Braintree, Ipswich and other destinations. Aldgate East station is a short walk away from bustling Brick Lane where there is exciting markets, bars, famous curry houses and galleries of street art.

East London is also home to some compelling museums that are ready to be explored.

The Hammersmith & City line stops at Liverpool Street
  • Barbican
  • Farringdon
  • King's Cross St Pancras
  • Euston Square
  • Great Portland Street
  • Baker Street

Passengers can exit at Baker Street station for popular attraction Madame Tussauds, or alight at Farringdon to explore the fascinating jewellery shops on the famous Hatton Gardens.

King's Cross St Pancras is one of London's busiest stations connecting the capital with Cambridge, Aberdeen, York, Hull, Bradford, Leeds, Edinburgh and other destinations.

The Hammersmith & City line stops at Baker Street
  • Edgware Road
  • Paddington
  • Royal Oak
  • Westbourne Park
  • Ladbroke Grove

Paddington is also a popular train station with connections to the Circle, District and Bakerloo tube lines along with National Rail services to major destinations including Bristol, Reading and Heathrow Airport.

Ladbroke Grove is located a stones throw away from the quirky markets and shops on Portobello Road.

The Hammersmith & City line stops at Paddington
  • Latimer Road
  • Wood Lane
  • Shepherd's Bush Market
  • Goldhawk Road
  • Hammersmith

Hammersmith station is in zone two and is also served by the Circle line. Across the road in the other Hammersmith tube station there is access to the District and Piccadilly lines. Hammersmith Apollo is also a short walk away.

The Hammersmith & City line starts/ends at Hammersmith station

