London is no doubt a capital city overflowing with culture, and fulfilled wonderfully with historical context of eras gone-by.

There are countless museums exhibiting everything from British life, to dinosaurs, fashion, design, art and war. Popular venues like the Science and the Transport Museums are always swarmed with local visitors and tourists.

But where are the museums outside of central London?

There is a fascinating selection of history in east London waiting to be discovered, including a Tudor house and authentic Victorian artefacts. The museums explore local life dating back hundreds of years through exhibitions, displays and real-life theatricals.

Here is an overview of five compelling museums to visit in east London.

(Image: Ragged School Museum)

Museum of London Docklands

A stones throw away from Canary Wharf, visitors can explore historic city life from the Romans onwards with exhibitions on slavery and the 19th century London.

There is lots to discover including: a gallery illustrating the decline and growth of London's docklands, dark alleyways depicting a real-life sailor town and an interactive space dedication to children. Open daily 10am - 6pm. Entry is free.

Address: No 1 Warehouse, West India Quay, London, E14 4AL

Telephone: 020 7001 9844

Website: Click here

Dennis Severs' House

Enter a world created in the 18th century and envision the domestic life of a family of Huguenot silk-weavers at this theatrical museum.

There are ten rooms capturing the periods between 1724 and 1914 through the imagination of 'spells'. Opening times and entrance fees may vary.

Address: 18 Folgate Street, London, E1 6BX

Telephone: 020 7247 4013

Website: Click here

(Image: PA)

Sutton House and Breaker's Yard

This grade II Tudor manor house possesses all the natural architecture and characteristics of a home from the era and is the work of Henry VIII and Sir Ralph Sadleir.

The intriguing National Trust venue still has original Tudor decoration to explore and hosts interactive discussions, film screenings, themed events and activities for children.

Entry fees: Adults - £6.30, children £3 and family £15.50, the yard is free to enter.

Address: 2 & 4 Homerton High Street, London E9 6JQ

Telephone: 020 8986 2264

Website: Click here

Ragged School Museum

Originally a school opened by Dr Thomas Bernardo, visitors get a real taste of Victorian life.

There is an authentic class room, still laden with slate boards and chalk and displays of children who attended the school. There are also regular history talks, real life Victorian school lessons and special events.

General admission to the museum is free and is open every Wednesday and Thursday 10am - 5pm and between 2pm - 5pm on the first Sunday of each month.

Address: 46-50 Copperfield Road, London, E3 4RR

Telephone: 020 8980 6405

Website: Click here

V&A Museum of Childhood

The largest institution of its kind across the world, childhood experiences are captivated through various intricate collections and exhibitions.

These include: a selection of children's toys, clothing, furniture and galleries exhibiting paintings dating back to as early as 1600 to present day. Admission is free and is open daily 10am - 5.45pm.

Address: V&A Museum of Childhood, Cambridge Heath Road, London, E2 9PA

Telephone: 0208 983 5200

Website: Click here