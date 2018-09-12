Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The majority of secondary schools in Uxbridge have now released statements on the huge fight that brought chaos to the town centre on Monday.

A crowd of around 70 schoolchildren, many wearing the uniforms of local schools, were involved in a mass brawl at around 5pm.

Witnesses saw some of those involved "stamping on" and "kicking" people, causing at least one local shop to close its doors.

One person received minor injuries in the brawl and a Met Police spokesman confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The ugly scenes have been widely condemned and Hillingdon Police have sent an email to a number of schools in the area warning them of a heightened police presence in the town over the coming days.

Children have also been urged to avoid the high street until further notice to avoid a repeat of the violence.

Police issued a 48-hour dispersal order for Uxbridge town centre, which will end at 5.39pm today (Wednesday, September 12) and another dispersal order for Hayes town centre which will end at 1.59pm tomorrow (Thursday, September 13).

Here is what every school that Get West London has approached has said about the fight ...

Uxbridge High School

(Image: Google)

Uxbridge High School on The Greenway was the first school to be identified as allegedly having pupils involved in the fight.

It has been claimed by a reliable source that trouble initially flared between Uxbridge High School and Swakeleys School for Girls pupils.

On Tuesday two police officers were seen entering Uxbridge High but head teacher Nigel Clemens appeared to try and distance the school from the trouble.

He said: "We are aware that the police were called to an incident in Uxbridge. A number of youths were present.

"The police are investigating but have not identified any Uxbridge High School students as being involved at this time. Their investigations are ongoing."

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Uxbridge High parent James Hunting said the excessive focus on Uxbridge High School was "misleading and very damaging".

He added: "We have had multiple text messages already from people in the community because they know our children go there and I think it’s massively unfair on the school, I really feel for them.

"This is a secondary school that works very hard. I have seen the hard work that goes on with the children and the local community.

"I don’t want people to think it’s all Uxbridge High kids or any individual school."

Uxbridge College

Uxbridge College, on Park Road, was also implicated as allegedly having students involved in the fight, with some witnesses claiming the trouble was primarily between Uxbridge College and Uxbridge High students.

One source, however, alleged the incident was organised between "a Year 11 student from Swakeleys and a first year Uxbridge College student".

An Uxbridge College spokeswoman said: "We are currently investigating whether a former student was in the immediate area at the time.

"We contract with all our students that they behave appropriately at all times both in and around college and appropriate action is taken should they ever fall below the expected standard."

(Image: Caroline Noonan)

Swakeleys School for Girls

Pupils from Swakeleys School for Girls, in Clifton Gardens, are alleged to have been involved in the ugly scenes and an email seen by Get West London confirms a full investigation will take place - with the help of police.

A statement from head teacher Sue Pryor said: "We are aware that the police were called to an incident in Uxbridge. Our understanding is that a number of youths were present.

"The police are investigating and we are gathering information from any of our pupils who witnessed the incident to help the police in their ongoing investigations."

In the email, the school's deputy head adds: "We are aware of the incident and will be conducting a full investigation along with the local police.

"Please rest assured that we will deal with any pupils from our school who may have been involved."

Bishop Ramsey School

Bishop Ramsey School, on Hume Way, in Ruislip, confirmed that a "very small number" of its students had been present at the incident.

Head teacher Nina Adamson said: "We are aware that a very small number of Bishop Ramsey students were present at an incident in Uxbridge on Monday evening, although the police have not contacted us.

"Bishop Ramsey School encourages students to contribute positively to the local community and has no tolerance for students bringing the school into disrepute.

"We are already dealing with it internally according to the school’s behaviour policy."

Bishopshalt School

Students at Bishopshalt School, on Royal Lane, in Uxbridge, were warned the next morning at a special assembly about the "serious consequences" of watching fights, as the school investigates whether any of its pupils were involved in the trouble.

Bishopshalt deputy head Jane King said: "We are looking into it as we speak. It’s very early days but we are working with the police and appropriate action will be taken.

"We have had an assembly in school this morning where our students have been spoken to about the serious consequences of standing round watching things like this go on."

Vyners School

Vyners School, on Warren Road, in Ickenham, is yet to issue a statement.

However, Vyners student George Hall, 17, said he was appalled by the fight.

He said: "It's disgusting that you've got kids destroying things just because they can, especially when we have so many advantages in this country.

"I genuinely sympathise with the older generation who think our generation are a bit crap. When you see things like this on the news, you can sympathise with the view that we are just a bunch of hooligans and it is easy to generalise.

"I've seen people posting about the reasons behind the fight but I think sometimes people will just get rowdy over anything, especially with the change from summer holidays to going back to school. I think that can make people lash out because they don't want to go back."

Yet to comment

Three schools contacted by Get West London have so far failed to or refused to comment.

Douay Martyrs School, a Roman Catholic school, on Edinburgh Drive in Ickenham, has so far yet to respond to requests for comment.

Park Academy West London principal Juan Delgado said: "At the moment I do not know anything and cannot comment on it specifically as I don't have any details."

Harefield Academy deputy head Fiona O’Sullivan said: "We are aware that there were some disturbances in Uxbridge town centre with a range of young people involved from various schools but it would not be appropriate to comment at this time."

*Anyone with information on or footage from the fight is requested to call Uxbridge Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.