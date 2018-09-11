The video will start in 8 Cancel

Schools in Uxbridge have received a warning from Hillingdon Police stating there will be increased presence by officers following a mass fight in the town centre.

The force also confirms it will deal with "those identified" who took part in the violence and urged school children to avoid the high street until further notice.

Around 70 people, including youths wearing school uniform and plain clothes were involved in a huge fight in the town's high street on Monday night (September 10).

Video footage circulating social media show crowds of people pushing and shoving, resulting in one member of the public falling to the floor.

He then appears to be kicked before escaping from the group, leaning against a wall and gasping for breath while being shielded by other people to prevent further attack.

The "awful" scenes of people "stamping and kicking each other" were also described by witnesses.

One injury has been confirmed and no arrests have been made, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

An email sent to several schools seen by getwestlondon by Hillingdon Police state there will be a heightened police presence in the area following last night's chaos.

It adds that the disorder is being investigated by officers and "those identified will be dealt with".

It reads: "As I'm sure you are aware there was disorder in Uxbridge town centre yesterday evening and a lot of young people were present.

"This matter is still being investigated at this time and those identified will be dealt with.

"Could you please put a message out to your young people that there will be an increased police presence within the town centre and to avoid the area unless necessary.

"We are looking to prevent further repercussions over the coming days."

The above email was sent to the following schools and organisations located in Uxbridge and surrounding areas:

Uxbridge High School

Swakeleys Girls School

Douay Martyrs Catholic Secondary School

Guru Nanak Sikh Academy

Queensmede School

Ruislip High School

The Harefield Academy

Vyners School

Haydon Sixth Form

Northwood School

Harlington School

The Skills Hub

Park Academy

Another email seen by getwestlondon confirms Swakeleys Girls School is carrying out an investigation with the help of police.

Meanwhile Uxbridge High School principal Nigel Clemens issued a statement that said: "We are aware that the police were called to an incident in Uxbridge last night. A number of youths were present.

"The police are investigating but have not identified any Uxbridge High School students as being involved at this time. Their investigations are ongoing."

In a separate statement, a spokesman for the college said: "We are currently investigating whether a former student was in the immediate area at the time.

"We contract with all our students that they behave appropriately at all times both in and around college and appropriate action is taken should they ever fall below the expected standard."

Local police officers descended in the town centre after the mass fight erupted at around 5.30pm.

A 48 hour dispersal order was issued, allowing police to arrest anyone refusing to leave or return to the area.

Metropolitan Police confirmed one person suffered minor injuries and it is investigation an alleged assault.

A spokesman previously told getwestlondon that one store was forced to lock its doors during the commotion in response to one youth running away from a larger group.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Anyone with information on or footage from the fight is requested to call Uxbridge Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.