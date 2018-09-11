The video will start in 8 Cancel

Schools in Uxbridge are responding to claims students were involved in the 70-person fight which erupted in the town centre.

Metropolitan Police confirmed one person was injured during the mass brawl which forced the staff of one store to lock the doors on Monday night (September 11).

Witnesses have claimed youths stamped and kicked each other during the fight which was caught on camera and has been circulating social media.

Some of those caught on camera are wearing school uniforms.

In an email seen by getwestlondon the deputy head teacher of Swakeleys Girls School in Clifton Gardens, Hillingdon, confirms a full investigation will take place - with the help of police.

Horrifying video footage

The huge fight which injured one person is believed to have began in the high street at around 5.30pm.

According to horrified witnesses, youths "swarmed" the busy street and "stamped and kicked each other".

Video footage which has been widely shared online shows a large crowd gathered as the brawl takes place.

A man can be seen falling to the ground and he appears to be kicked before escaping the group to lean on a wall and gasp for air.

Injury confirmed

Metropolitan Police issued a Section 35 dispersal order to arrest anyone refusing to leave or return to the area.

A spokesman confirmed one person suffered minor injuries and an alleged assault is being investigated.

Video footage shows students in an array of uniforms and plain dress involved in the mass fight.

Getwestlondon has been contacting local schools in the area for statements following last night's commotion.

School investigation

It states: "We are aware of the incident and will be conducting a full investigation today along with the local police.

"Please rest assured that we will deal with any pupils from our school who may have been involved."

Swakeleys School for Girls has been approached for further comment.

It is alleged a fight had broken out between pupils from Uxbridge High School and Uxbridge College.

What other schools have to say

Uxbridge High School principal Nigel Clemens issued a statement that said: "We are aware that the police were called to an incident in Uxbridge last night. A number of youths were present.

"The police are investigating but have not identified any Uxbridge High School students as being involved at this time. Their investigations are ongoing."

Meanwhile a spokesman for the college said: "We are currently investigating whether a former student was in the immediate area at the time.

"We contract with all our students that they behave appropriately at all times both in and around college and appropriate action is taken should they ever fall below the expected standard."

Latest from the police

A Metropolitan Police spokesman previously told getwestlondon : ""Police were called at 5.26pm on Monday (September 10) to reports of a disturbance in High Street, Uxbridge.

"Officers attended the scene.

"A large crowd of schoolchildren present at the location were dispersed. No offences were witnessed by officers.

"One person was found with minor injuries. This is being investigated as an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"Officers will be increasing the police presence in the area to deter any further incidents. Local neighbourhood policing teams will be on patrol in the area."

The dispersal zone will be in force for 48 hours.

Anyone with information on or footage from the fight is requested to call Uxbridge Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.