One person was injured when Uxbridge town centre descended into "chaos" when a mass fight broke out yesterday (Monday) afternoon between up to 70 people.

Video footage which has been widely shared online shows a large crowd gathered on the High Street as the brawl takes place.

Witnesses have described "awful scenes" with multiple people allegedly "stamping on and kicking" each other , in the incident which took place at about 5.30pm.

Metropolitan Police officers issued a 48-hour dispersal order , which gives them the power to arrest anyone who refuses to leave the town centre when asked to do so, or who returns have been ordered to move on.

It was initially stated there were no reported injuries or arrests following the commotion - which forced staff at one store to lock its front doors.

However, a Met Police spokesman has now confirmed one person suffered minor injuries, adding that police are investigating an alleged assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

One anonymous witnessed claimed a "swarm" of people attempted to smash down a shop door while one man "looked like he was about to pass out" after being "repeatedly stamped on".

"I was standing outside Primark having a cigarette and I looked over to Clarks," getwestlondon was told by a woman who asked not to be named.

"There was just a swarm of them standing in a crowd, then the crowd started shouting and moved towards Clarks' doors where one girl who looked like she’d been in a fight was pulled out by security, then the fight broke out again.

"Then I saw a man stand up and get dragged back down where they repeatedly stamped on him.

"He got up and looked like he was about to pass out."

Another anonymous witness, a 17-year-old school girl described seeing "awful" scenes as crowds "kicked and stamped on each other".

Videos of the brawl circulating social media show the the extent of the ugly fight.

Footage taken on SnapChat shows youths appearing to kick an unidentified man while he is on the ground, before he escapes the mass brawl and leans against a shop window, appearing to gasp for air as others surround him to try and protect him from further attack.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman previously confirmed no arrests were made and there were no reported injuries during the chaos.

However, it was clarified today (Tuesday September 11) that a person did suffer minor injuries and an alleged assault is being investigated by police.

"Police were called at 5.26pm on Monday to reports of a disturbance in High Street, Uxbridge," a spokesman told getwestlondon .

"Officers attended the scene.

"A large crowd of schoolchildren present at the location were dispersed. No offences were witnessed by officers.



"One person was found with minor injuries. This is being investigated as an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"Officers will be increasing the police presence in the area to deter any further incidents. Local neighbourhood policing teams will be on patrol in the area."

The dispersal zone will be in force for 48 hours.



Anyone with information on or footage from the fight is requested to call Uxbridge Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.