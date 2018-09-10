Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police will be arresting anyone who refuses to leave Uxbridge town centre after officers found 70 youths fighting in the High Street.

Met Police officers have been given the powers to arrest anyone who either returns to the town centre or refuses to leave after being told to do so up until 5.39pm on Wednesday (September 12).

Officers were called to reports of a large fight taking place on the High Street at about 5pm on Monday (September 10).

Pupils from several schools in the area, including Uxbridge High School, were reportedly involved in the fight. The school was closed when Getwestlondon attempted to call on Monday evening.

It is alleged youths were behaving aggressively such as “stamping” and “kicking” people, causing stores in the High Street to close.

According to one local, part of the “chaos” happened outside Clarks in the high street which has been forced to “lock their doors”.

In response to a resident who asked what the disruption was, Hillingdon police tweeted: "We were called to a large group of youths fighting in the high street, as we’ve arrived there were approximately 70 youths causing issues and fighting amongst themselves."

Explaining the powers being used to arrest people in the town centre, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "A dispersal zone has been authorised in Uxbridge Town Centre, to prevent Anti-Social Behaviour and violence with injury.

"This has been granted by Inspector Harris and is in place from 5.40pm September 10 until 5.39pm September 12.

"Section 35 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Police and Crime Act 2014 allows a police officer of at least the rank of Inspector to authorise a dispersal zone for up to 48 hours.

"Once authorised, a constable in uniform may, under circumstances, direct a person to leave the area, in whole or in part, and direct the person not to return for up to 48 hours."

At 7.30pm the police spokesman said all of the groups involved in the fight had been "dispersed".

He added a shop was "closed briefly" after a youth ran inside as he was running away from a larger group.